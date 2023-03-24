LISTEN: Kip Moore’s “Kinda Bar”

Kip Moore has released a brand-new song and music video, “Kinda Bar,” from his forthcoming fifth studio album DAMN LOVE. Listen to “Kinda Bar” here. Co-written by Moore and Dan Couch, and co-produced with Jaren Johnston (The Cadillac Three), the refreshing track conjures magic from a roadside tavern, feeding souls with the same lighthearted twang as “Somethin’ ‘Bout a Truck.” The music video for the song (directed by PJ Brown) serves as the prequel to Moore’s recently released video for “Damn Love,” showing Moore and his love interest’s meet cute. Fans can watch the “Kinda Bar” video here.

“Kinda Bar” is the second track from Moore’s forthcoming project DAMN LOVE, out April 28 and available to pre-order. Moore recently shared the album’s title track, creating a cross between campfire contemplation and a redemptive rock anthem. Over 13 new tracks co-produced by Moore and Jaren Johnston, emotionally raw and thick with epiphany, Moore explores an internal tug of war and puts it simply enough: Damn Love.

Moore kicked off his DAMN LOVE WORLD TOUR with sold-out arenas and an electrifying headline festival slot in Australia, his first-ever show in New Zealand and will continue with shows in South Africa, The U.K., and Europe. Inviting special guest The Cadillac Three along for his fall tour, Moore’s headlining U.S. run is set to launch in Saginaw, MI on 8/24.