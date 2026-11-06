John Wood Band Brings Its Coastal Rock Sound To Cobra Nashville

The John Wood Band, a rising six-piece group from Wilmington, North Carolina, is bringing its energetic live show to the Cobra here in Nashville, introducing Music City audiences to a band built on friendship, songwriting and a growing appetite for the road.

Founded by singer-songwriter John Wood in 2025, the band came together after Wood performed an acoustic opening set for Winyah and Harvey Street. The experience inspired him to assemble a full band, quickly turning a group of college friends into a touring act.

The lineup features Wood on vocals, Brody Folkers on lead guitar, TJ Roy on saxophone, Grant Harward on keys, Jay Eades on bass and Caleb Dulin on drums. The group wasted little time getting onstage, opening for acts including Innlet and Congress The Band just weeks after forming.

Since then, the John Wood Band has been touring relentlessly and building momentum. The band’s first project as a six-piece, the Chronology EP, is now available on streaming platforms and features tracks including “Dry Eyes” and “Learn A Lesson.”

The members first met while attending the University of North Carolina Wilmington and became friends through their fraternity, Fiji. What began as a friendship has evolved into an opportunity to travel, perform and create music together.

With a growing catalog and a road-tested live show, the John Wood Band is continuing to make its mark—and Nashville is next.

Catch the John Wood Band at Cobra Nashville.