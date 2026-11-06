First Performers Announced For 60th Annual CMA Awards

The Country Music Association and ABC have announced the first performers for “The 60th Annual CMA Awards,”bringing together some of Country Music’s biggest stars for the milestone celebration.

Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Tim McGraw, Kacey Musgraves, The Red Clay Strays, Zach Top and Tucker Wetmore are set to perform, along with a special tribute to Country Music icon Dolly Parton.

Hosted by Lainey Wilson for the third consecutive year, the CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 8–11 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. The broadcast will be available the following day on Hulu.

The 60th anniversary lineup features artists with major CMA recognition this year. Ella Langley leads the nominees with nine, following three CMA wins last year. Miranda Lambert earns seven nominations, bringing her career total to 70—the most CMA nominations of any female artist.

Cody Johnson, the reigning CMA Male Vocalist of the Year, is nominated in four categories, including Entertainer of the Year. Kacey Musgraves earns five nominations, while Zach Top, the reigning CMA New Artist of the Year, is nominated for Male Vocalist and Album of the Year. Tucker Wetmore earns his second CMA nomination in the New Artist of the Year category.

Tim McGraw, a newly inducted member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, will also perform. The Musical Event of the Year nominee has earned 40 career CMA nominations. The Red Clay Strays return as nominees in the Vocal Group of the Year category.

The evening will include a special tribute to Dolly Parton, honoring her lasting influence on Country Music and entertainment.

Additional performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

“The 60th Annual CMA Awards” airs live Wednesday, Nov. 18, from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on ABC and Disney+.