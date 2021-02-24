LISTEN: Hubcap Moses Releases Debut Single “R&B Grocery”

Hubcap Moses is Tim Akers and Brad Nye and an assortment of friends who are the finest session players in Nashville. Akers and Nye met in 2019 while recording the soundtrack for the movie, Cheyenne, ﻿and quickly hit it off with their affinity for obscure movie quotes and their love of R&B, Funk and Soul music. Hubcap Moses draws from 70’s radio that was alive with the brilliance of Stevie Wonder, Steely Dan, Ray Charles and more.

Hubcap’s debut single, “R&B Grocery,” is an autobiographical serenade telling of Nye’s childhood hanging out at a record store to the titles of songs that shaped his love for music.

R&B Grocery

When I was knee high to a stack of 45’s

Mama called me Johnny B. Goode

It was Crimson and Clover, Rollin’ Over Beethoven

I was Knock, Knock, Knockin’ On Wood

Blue Eyes Crying’ in the Rain

Dancin’ to the Tears of a Clown

Leavin’ On a Midnight Train

Headin’ toward that Memphis Sound

Food for my soul they was preachin’ to the choir

Heard every word Reverend Green said

Spent every dime that I had at that record store

That deep groove vinyl kept me fed

At the R&B Grocery

At the R&B Grocery

Got my first crush while Rollin’ On a River

She Saved the Last Dance for Me

Gave me such a thrill up on Blueberry Hill

I was Dancin’ in the Streets

Why Do Falls Fall in Love

When I Can’t Get Next to You

It’s a Rainy Night in Georgia now,

StillYou Make Me Feel Brand New

Food for my soul they was preachin’ to the choir

Heard every word Reverend Green said

Spent every dime that I had at that record store

﻿That deep groove vinyl kept me fed

At the R&B Grocery

At the R&B Grocery

Mmm, mmm

(R&B Grocery)