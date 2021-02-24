LISTEN: Hubcap Moses Releases Debut Single “R&B Grocery”

Hubcap Moses is Tim Akers and Brad Nye and an assortment of friends who are the finest session players in Nashville. Akers and Nye met in 2019 while recording the soundtrack for the movie, Cheyenne, and quickly hit it off with their affinity for obscure movie quotes and their love of R&B, Funk and Soul music. Hubcap Moses draws from 70’s radio that was alive with the brilliance of Stevie Wonder, Steely Dan, Ray Charles and more.
Hubcap’s debut single, “R&B Grocery,” is an autobiographical serenade telling of Nye’s childhood hanging out at a record store to the titles of songs that shaped his love for music.
R&B Grocery
When I was knee high to a stack of 45’s
Mama called me Johnny B. Goode
It was Crimson and Clover, Rollin’ Over Beethoven
I was Knock, Knock, Knockin’ On Wood
Blue Eyes Crying’ in the Rain
Dancin’ to the Tears of a Clown
Leavin’ On a Midnight Train
Headin’ toward that Memphis Sound
Food for my soul they was preachin’ to the choir
Heard every word Reverend Green said
Spent every dime that I had at that record store
That deep groove vinyl kept me fed
At the R&B Grocery
At the R&B Grocery
Got my first crush while Rollin’ On a River
She Saved the Last Dance for Me
Gave me such a thrill up on Blueberry Hill
I was Dancin’ in the Streets
Why Do Falls Fall in Love
When I Can’t Get Next to You
It’s a Rainy Night in Georgia now,
StillYou Make Me Feel Brand New
Food for my soul they was preachin’ to the choir
Heard every word Reverend Green said
Spent every dime that I had at that record store
That deep groove vinyl kept me fed
At the R&B Grocery
At the R&B Grocery
Mmm, mmm
(R&B Grocery)