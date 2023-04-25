LISTEN: Country Westerns’ “Knucklen”

Ahead of their new album out this Friday, Nashville rockers Country Westerns share new track “Knucklen” (listen above.) Marking the band’s second full-length release for Fat Possum, Forgive The City is also their second to be helmed by famed producer Matt Sweeney (who also contributes his lead guitar stylings to a few tracks).

“‘Knucklen’ is a song about being restless and tired, which was fitting during lockdown and has a renewed meaning for me now that we’ve been on the road for the better part of the last year,” says vocalist and guitarist Joey Plunket. “It’s also about enduring partnerships and resilience. On that note, it features our long-enduring producer Matt Sweeney on the six string guitar which really adds some atmosphere. We recorded it early in the sessions and set the tone for the pace and punch we wanted on the LP so it felt right to make it the opening track.”

Country Westerns recently wrapped their second run of tour dates with indie rock heroes Titus Andronicus, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be off the road for long. Coming up this summer and fall, the band will also support Deer Tick on an extensive run of shows, and they’ve got new headline dates of their own as well. Look for them at Third Man Nashville’s Blue Room venue on 4/29 and the Basement East on 10/15.