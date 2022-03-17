LISTEN: Charles Johnson’s ”Coyote”

Country singer and songwriter, Charles Johnson, released a brand new single, ”Coyote” earlier this month. Written by Johnson with Molly Brown, this song is a very personal one about loneliness, addiction and the other demons many artists struggle with while pursuing a career in the entertainment industry. Already garnering thousands of streams since its release, Charles’s genre-bending sound with country, Americana and southern rock influences appeals to fans of all audiences. Listen to “Coyote” above.

I’m out here howling, up on my mountain

Looking down a lifetime of going rogue

If I keep killing all I believe in

It’s sure as shit gonna get lonely

Hey, coyote

“Coyote is the first single off my new project. I wrote the song with Molly Brown and it was produced by Kyle Schlienger. It’s about being an outsider, looking at the person in the mirror, getting sober, and seeking redemption. It can be hard to find your place as an artist in this business. The song is an ode to that lonely struggle. Sometimes, you have to GO ROGUE to find your voice,” says Johnson.

Originally from Oakland, California, Charles has toured the country independently multiple times and has released three EP’s in his career. “Coyote” is the first release from an upcoming, project from Johnson.