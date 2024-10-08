LISTEN: Brian Kelley’s Moving New Ballad “If I Go First”

Brian Kelley’s new ballad “If I Go First” presents a deeply personal message to his wife Brittney, with whom he celebrated 10 years of marriage last December. Written solely by Kelley (like all of his October 25 release), the lovingly delivered track reckons with one of life’s hardest truths: the fact that the people we cherish most will one day pass on. (listen above)

Lit up in lilting guitar tones and Kelley’s warm vocal work, “If I Go First” opens with a bit of gentle reflection on their truly charmed romance (“And I’d marry you a hundred times if I could / Our love was a storybook”), then imparts a heart-melting promise at the harmony-laced chorus (“You’re the light of my life on this earth / I’ll hold down Heaven / If I go first”). In a particularly poignant turn, the track’s second verse shares a detailed glimpse into the couple’s life together (including a reference to their five dogs) and offers up further words of tender reassurance (“You gotta put my ring around your necklace / And I’ll be with you every single second / Our circle won’t be broken / You’ll always be protected”). Produced by Katlin Owen and Caleb Gilbreath, and graced with so many stunning flourishes (delicate piano melodies, bittersweet banjo, and swooning steel guitar), “If I Go First” ultimately makes for a powerful new entry into the pantheon of classic Country love songs.

Continuing to roll out early releases from his forthcoming sophomore album Ed & Mary Margaret’s Son, he recently delivered a much-needed message of compassion and hope with “Hold On, Cowboy” during National Suicide Prevention Month – in honor of a childhood friend of Brittney’s – after first making a bold declaration with “Put Myself On.” Committed to absolute truthfulness in every aspect of his craft, fans can follow along with the making of the full-length project here.

