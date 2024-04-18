Tyler Childers Releases Live Version Of “Going Home”

A new live version of Tyler Childers’ never-before-released song, “Going Home,” is out now. (listen above) Recorded in 2015 for West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s “Mountain Stage,” the track is from a forthcoming compilation album, Live On Mountain Stage: Outlaws & Outliers, which will be released April 19 via Oh Boy Records and features performances from throughout the beloved program’s history, curated by show’s co-founder and longtime host, Larry Groce.

The release adds to yet another landmark year for Childers, who recently kicked off his “Mule Pull ’24 Tour” which will make a two night stop at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

The tour celebrates Childers’ new album, Rustin’ In The Rain, which was released this past fall via Hickman Holler Records/RCA Recordsand debuted at #10 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart with 38,500 equivalent units sold—a career-high sales week for Childers. The record features seven tracks including breakthrough lead single, “In Your Love,” which debuted alongside an official music video last summer. Since then, it was nominated for Best Music Video and Best Country Song at the 66th GRAMMY Awards, broke into the top 40 on the Mediabase Country chart, has garnered over 9.8 million video views with 30 million on-demand streams.

Recorded at Dragline Studios, Rustin’ In The Rain was produced by Childers and his longtime band, The Food Stamps—James Barker (pedal steel), Craig Burletic (bass), CJ Cain (guitar), Rodney Elkins (drums), Chase Lewis (keyboards) and Jesse Wells (guitar, fiddle).

