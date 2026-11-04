Kings Of Leon Announce 10th Studio Album “O My Beloved”

Nashville-based rock band Kings of Leon will release their 10th full-length studio album, O My Beloved, via Love Tap Records, this Friday, distributed by Virgin Music. The 13-track collection marks the band’s first self-produced full-length album and finds Caleb, Nathan, Jared and Matthew Followill reflecting on family, gratitude and the experiences that have shaped their lives.

With O My Beloved, Kings of Leon take a more personal and stripped-back approach, returning to the raw, unfiltered spirit of the music they were making when they first arrived in Nashville. The album puts the songs and their stories front and center, offering an intimate look at the band’s journey and the life they’ve built together. (Track list below)

The band previewed the album with three tracks: “My Whole World,” “Cold Blue Dawn” and “KOYSAR.”

The album’s lead single, “My Whole World,” draws from deeply personal memories and emotions. “Cold Blue Dawn” followed with a unique lyric video created in partnership with The Weather Channel, featuring NASA satellite topography to bring the song’s lyrics to life.

Most recently, “KOYSAR”—an abbreviation for “Kick Off Your Shoes and Run”—tapped into the band’s childhood memories and the perspective that comes with raising families of their own.

Described as a love letter to family and the road that brought them together, O My Beloved finds Kings of Leon embracing a more understated sound while reflecting on the people and moments that continue to define them.

O My Beloved Track List