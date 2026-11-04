Chase Wright Signs Publishing Deal With Lady Luck Songs

Rising country artist and songwriter Chase Wright has signed an exclusive publishing deal with Lady Luck Songs, marking a new chapter for the Indiana native as he continues to build his career in Nashville and beyond.

Wright has amassed more than 405 million global streams and a digital following of more than 1.7 million across platforms. His sound blends country storytelling with pop-rock energy and atmospheric production, creating a style that has helped him stand out in today’s country music landscape.

With three full-length albums—Intertwined, Letting Go and Chasing Shadows—Wright has continued to grow his audience while earning recognition as a Spotify Hot Country Artist to Watch, SiriusXM Highway Find and Pandora Artist to Watch.

The partnership with Lady Luck Songs will represent Wright’s songwriting catalog while supporting his continued development as both a songwriter and recording artist.

“Chase has a knack for turning a personal story into somebody else’s favorite song,” said Lady Luck Songs owner Kim Penz. “His clear creative vision and instincts draw in the listener. We’re proud to bet on him.”

Wright said songwriting has always been central to his work as an artist and that he’s looking forward to collaborating with the Lady Luck Songs team.

“I’ve worked hard to build my career independently, and I’m excited to partner with a team at Lady Luck Songs that believes in what I’m building and shares my passion for great songs,” Wright said. “Nashville is full of incredibly talented people, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to keep growing as a songwriter, collaborating with new voices, and creating music that connects with people.”