Kid Rock And Steve Smith Announce They Will Match All Tips Made To The Honky Tonk School For 72 Hours

Kid Rock and the Godfather of Nashville’s Lower Broadway honky tonks Steve Smith has announced that they will match all “Tips” made through the live performances starting at Noon (CST) on Wednesday, April 15 being streamed on the Facebook pages of Tootsies Orchid Lounge, Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk, Honky Tonk Central, Rippy’s Honky Tonk, as well as the Facebook page and website of Honky Tonk School for 72 hours.

“Just like playing in the clubs, our musicians make their living from the tips they received from our patrons so we are encouraging people to tip them during these performances,” says Steve Smith. “These musicians love to perform and entertain, so just like the rest of America, they are going stir crazy not being able to perform for the people. This is just a way to get them performing again and hopefully bringing some happiness into the homes of those that would rather be on Broadway during this time.”

During this crisis from the COVID-19 virus, both Kid Rock and Smith have been very vocal about taking care of their employees, and once again they are stepping up to the plate to ensure their employees continue to have income during these uncertain times.

“Like most of us, I am a big supporter of all musicians and especially for those who work hard for the Honky Tonk Godfather and myself,” says Kid Rock. “These guys and gals work for us everyday. A lot of them you know. So listen, any tips you donate during the live stream are appreciated, but over the next 72 hours will be matched by my Big Ass Honky Tonk, Tootsies Orchid Lounge, Rippy’s and Honky Tonk Central. Thank you and stay safe.”

Tootsies Orchid Lounge, Rippy’s, Honky Tonk Central, Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Steakhouse and The Diner have continued to pay their employees since Mayor Cooper issued all bars to close in downtown Nashville due to social distancing laws amidst the COVID-19 crisis. Honky Tonk School has organized this effort to help musicians make ends meet until the bars open and they can go back to entertaining in person.

To donate directly to the Honky Tonk School to keep the music playing visit the Honky Tonk School Musician’s Streaming Fund or donate through Venmo.