Kane Brown Announces Details For “The High Road Tour”

Kane Brown today announced details for his new tour, The High Road Tour. Named after his upcoming new album–The High Road–coming January 24th, 2025, the tour will kick off on March 13th in San Diego, CA and hit 23 cities along the way, including a stop in Nashville, GET TICKETS HERE, and more before wrapping in Gilford, NH on May 25th. Scotty McCreery, Mitchell Tenpenny, Ashley Cooke and Dasha serve as support.

Brown first revealed details of his fourth studio album The High Road yesterday on socials, where he shared the album cover, album title and album release date with fans. The announcement came on the heels of Brown’s performance of his massive international hit “Miles On It” on the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special Sunday evening (10/6) and his recent honor at the People’s Choice Country Awards (9/28), where Brown was recognized with the Country Champion Award for his contributions to the Country format and performed “Fiddle In The Band.” Both “Miles On It” and “Fiddle In the Band” are featured on Brown’s upcoming album, along with his new song, “Backseat Driver,” which Kane is set to debut tonight on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (10/10). Written by Jacob Davis and Jordan Walker and produced by Dan Huff, “Backseat Driver” will be available Friday.

Tickets for The High Road Tour will go on-sale to the general public Friday, October 18 at 10am local time.

