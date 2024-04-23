Josh Turner Re-Signs With MCA Nashville

Josh Turner re-signs with longtime label home MCA Nashville. Turner’s career spans over 20 years with the label where successes include five No. 1 singles, multiple platinum hits, 3.5B streams and numerous awards. Later this week, Turner will be inducted into the South Carolina Entertainment and Music Hall of Fame.

“Josh Turner has one of the most identifiable voices in country music,” says UMG Nashville Chair and CEO Cindy Mabe. “His music has touched generations of fans with his rich, deep voice paired with his deep connection to country music, family, faith and his fans. From his journey of ‘Long Black Train’ to his newest album, Josh has built an iconic career with some of the biggest hits in country music history. We are so proud to continue to represent Josh Turner as a member of MCA Nashville roster.”

Turner’s trademark bass-baritone serves several hit songs across two decades including “Long Black Train, “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” “Your Man” and “Would You Go With Me.” Now, after releasing three passion projects Country State of Mine, I Serve A Savior and his Christmas album King Size Manger, the South Carolina native is back with his brand-new country song, “Heatin’ Things Up” out this Friday, April 26.

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!