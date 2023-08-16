Jordan Davis Celebrates 6th Number One

ASCAP and BMI hosted a doubly happy gathering for Jordan Davis last night as industry friends and peers got together at Nashville’s Electric Jane to celebrate his sixth #1 single, the platinum certified “Next Thing You Know,” as well as the gold certification of his Bluebird Days album. “Next Thing You Know” is Davis’s third consecutive multi-week #1 single from his sophomore release, Bluebird Days, and matches his career record of three consecutive #1s from his debut album, Home State.

In a heartfelt speech, Davis – the current reigning CMA Song of the Year winner – took a moment to thank every writer on his Bluebird Days album by name, sharing, “You guys are what make Nashville special. It’s a great feeling to be able to write in rooms with you and cut these songs.” He added a specific mention to the writers who have album cuts aside from the current single. “I know you don’t always get to see what happens with people at the shows in a meet and greet line or hear them singing every word to songs like “What I Wouldn’t Do” or “Fishing Spot,” or have fans come up and say how much a song helped them. I wish that you could every time. Because these songs really matter to people. Thank you. Thank you for making Bluebird Days what it is….and thank you for making it the first GOLD album I’ve ever had. And please keep writing with me.”

Written by Davis, Josh Osborne, Chase McGill, and Greylan James, and produced by Paul DiGiovanni, “Next Thing You Know” was lauded by ASCAP Senior Director, Creative Evyn Mustoe; BMI Director, Creative Josh Tomlinson; UMG Nashville Vice President of Promotion Miranda McDonald; Anthem Music Publishing Senior Director of Creative Noah Dewey; Sony Music Publishing Executive Vice President, Nashville A & R Josh Van Valkenburg; and Universal Music Publishing Vice President, A & R Ron Stuve.

UMG Nashville EVP & COO Mike Harris took the stage to further celebrate Davis and his RIAA Gold-certified album Bluebird Days. Attendees were also treated to a live performance of “Next Thing You Know,” “Tucson Too Late,” and “Damn Good Time” at the First Horizon Bank and Studio Bank sponsored event.