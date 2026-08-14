Josh Tatofi Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut

GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Josh Tatofi marked a major milestone this week when he made his Grand Ole Opry debut on Tuesday, August 11, stepping into the legendary circle for the first time and becoming just the fourth Polynesian artist to perform on the iconic stage.

The Hawaiʻi-born artist’s Opry debut capped an exciting week that also included the announcement of his forthcoming album, Paniolo Country, arriving October 2 via ROCK WALL / EMPIRE, and a Nashville stop on his Looking For Love Tour at Basement East on Thursday night.

Tatofi’s Opry set was especially meaningful, featuring two songs that represent both his musical journey and his family history: the fan favorite “Favorite Weather” and his brand-new single “Baby Blue,” which was released August 14.

WATCH THE “BABY BLUE” VISUALIZER BELOW

Produced by Tyler Cain, “Baby Blue” carries a powerful connection to Tatofi’s Hawaiian roots. The song was originally recorded 25 years ago by his father, Tivaini Tatofi, with the beloved Hawaiian group Kapena.

Adding an emotional full-circle moment to the Opry debut, Tivaini was in the audience to watch his son perform the song on the historic stage. Following the performance, Tatofi’s father was recognized from the audience, connecting generations of Hawaiian music with one of country music’s most revered stages.

Speaking with WSM’s Kelly Sutton following his performance, Tatofi reflected on what the moment meant.

“It’s everything. It’s the pinnacle of Country music to be able to sing in that circle right there and represent the South Pacific and the culture. That means everything,” Tatofi said.

He added, “The reason that this is such a big deal is because it lets the kids back home in the South Pacific know that if you work hard enough, put God number one, you can be right here.”

Following his historic Opry debut, Tatofi continued his Looking For Love Tour with a special headlining performance at Basement East in Nashville on August 13. The North American tour continues throughout the summer and fall with stops across the United States and Canada.

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