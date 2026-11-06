Cage The Elephant Announce New Album “Dying In Reverse”

Bowling Green KY based and Nashville favorite Cage The Elephant have announced their new album, Dying In Reverse, arriving February 5, 2027, via Big Loud Rock. The multi-GRAMMY-winning band also released its new single, “Make It Easy.” (listen above)

Nearly 20 years into their career, Cage The Elephant are embracing a fresh creative chapter. Inspired by their experience opening for Oasis on its North American reunion tour, the band headed into the studio with producers Justin Raisen and SADPONY (Jeremiah Raisen), bringing a renewed sense of energy and experimentation to the recording process.

Blending garage rock, psychedelia, fuzzed-out guitars and infectious melodies, Dying In Reverse reflects the band’s desire to move forward rather than revisit familiar territory. Frontman Matthew Shultz describes the album as a creatively rewarding experience that brought the group closer together.

“This record’s turned out to be such a special one for us,” Shultz said. “In a way, it’s a goodbye to the past, closing the door on an era, with a renewed perspective grounded in the present while also walking towards the future with hope and gratitude.”

The album follows Neon Pill, which earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Alternative Music Album. Earlier this year, Cage The Elephant scored their 14th No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart with “Beaches In Tennessee.” Their track “Dying In Reverse” also premiered on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music show and appears on the EA SPORTS FC 27soundtrack.

Since forming in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in 2006, the band has earned more than six billion streams and consecutive GRAMMY Awards for Best Rock Album with Tell Me I’m Pretty and Social Cues.

Cage The Elephant will begin an extensive European headline tour in February 2027, following an upcoming NFL halftime performance in Munich on November 15.

Dying In Reverse

1. Influence

2. Make It Easy

3. Beaches In Tennessee

4. Wound Up

5. Dying In Reverse

6. Leave The Light On

7. I Love You Anyway

8. Cherry Cola

9. Crossfaded

10. Why U Keeping Me Around

11. Give Me One Good Reason

12. Wear The Daylight