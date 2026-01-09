Jesper Lindell Releases His Take On Classic “Drift Away”

Today, Swedish singer-songwriter Jesper Lindell releases his take on Mentor Williams’ classic “Drift Away,” featuring Phil Campbell of The Temperance Movement. The track appears on Lindell’s upcoming album 3614 Jackson Highway, due out March 6 via Yep Roc Records on CD, LP, and digital formats. Pre-orders are available now.

In 2024, the 30-year-old Lindell and his band, The Brunnsvik Sounds, traveled to the U.S. on a self-described musical pilgrimage, aiming to connect more deeply with the roots of the music that inspired them. Their journey led them to two legendary recording spaces: Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Alabama and Royal Studios in Memphis. With just four days split between the two locations, the band recorded enough material for two albums. The first to be released, 3614 Jackson Highway, is a soulful, celebratory collection of songs captured at Muscle Shoals.

“‘Drift Away’ has always been one of my favorite songs,” Lindell says. “Rod Stewart’s version from Atlantic Crossing is especially meaningful to me. I didn’t even realize that album had been recorded at Muscle Shoals until we started picking songs, so covering it there felt inevitable. Inviting Phil Campbell to sing with me was just as natural—his powerful voice really ties our version back to Rod’s.” Lindell adds with a laugh, “Every time I hear it, I wish Phil sang even more.”

Campbell echoes the sentiment. “Working with Jesper was an absolute pleasure,” he says. “His band has such an authentic blues feel, and ‘Drift Away’ is a timeless song. When Jesper asked me to join him, I honestly thought his vocal was already perfect. It was pure joy singing together.”

Despite travel delays that cut their Muscle Shoals sessions short, the band quickly found its footing once set up in the studio. The compressed schedule sparked an intense creative surge fueled by jet lag, excitement, and the history of a room once occupied by artists like the Rolling Stones, Duane Allman, Bob Seger, Rod Stewart, and Willie Nelson.

“I know covering songs that already exist in iconic versions can seem bold,” Lindell reflects. “But immersing ourselves in the music—playing and singing it rather than just listening—was incredibly rewarding. We learned so much, and I’m really proud of what we made.”

Raised in the lakeside town of Ludvika, Sweden, Lindell cut his teeth playing soul, roots, and R&B in small venues, developing a deep appreciation for classic American songwriting and the warm analog sound of the ’60s and ’70s. From his breakout Little Less Blue EP to later albums Twilights and Before the Sun, Lindell has built a reputation for blending vintage soul with modern Americana—an approach that continues to evolve with 3614 Jackson Highway.

