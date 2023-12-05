Jelly Roll And Lainey Wilson Top The Country Charts

Stoney Creek Records’ Jelly Roll and Broken Bow Records’ Lainey Wilson cap off a monumental year with a Billboard and Country Aircheck/Mediabase #1 single with “Save Me.” The hit flew up the charts serving as Jelly Roll’s third consecutive single to top the charts in 2023 with “Son of A Sinner” reaching that position in January followed by “Need a Favor” in August. Written by 2X GRAMMY® nominee/2023 CMA Best New Artist of the Year winner Jelly Roll, “Save Me” featuring Lainey Wilson was released as part of his debut Country Album, Whitsitt Chapel (released June 2nd, 2023) – which earned the biggest Country debut album in Billboard Consumption Chart history. For Lainey, it marks her sixth release to top the charts and with just a six-week gap since she last peaked at #1 with “Watermelon Moonshine”, she now holds the Billboard chart history record for the shortest break between #1 singles by a female country artist.

2023 has served as a career defining year for both Jelly and Lainey with each recently earning two GRAMMY® nominations including a joint nomination for “Save Me” in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category. In the general categories, Jelly Roll earned a Best New Artist nomination and Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottom Country landed a nomination for Best Country Album. In addition, you’ll find both up for nominations at the Pollstar Awards in 2024.

In addition to earning a 2023 CMA Award for Best New Artist of the Year, Jelly’s rolling right into the New Year having earned four People’s Choice Country Awards and three CMT Awards. He also recently wrapped his sold-out 44-city 2023 Backroad Baptism Arena Tour and celebrated multi-format success with “Need a Favor” peaking inside the Top 10 on Hot AC and Top 25 on Top 40. In Music City, he’s currently spearheading Nashville’s largest toy drive through December 15 with donation bins located at eight Walmart locations around the metro area.

Already this year, Lainey has won five CMA Awards including the top honor of “Entertainer of the Year”, four ACM Awards, two CMT Music Awards, three People’s Choice Country Awards, completed a 28-date sold-out headlining tour, made her Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Lollapalooza debut. Wilson was also honored as Billboard Women in Music’s 2023 “Rulebreaker”. Fans can catch Lainey closing out HARDY’s The Mockingbird & The Crow tour and at her four sold-out “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” shows at NFR this month before she embarks on the “Country’s Cool Again” and “Lainey Wilson: LIVE” tours in 2024.