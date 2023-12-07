Jeff Cohen Releases Uplifting Anthem ‘All The Light’

Songwriter, producer, and publisher, Jeff Cohen, is gearing up to unveil his latest musical project through the release of his song and music video, “All The Light.” (Listen and watch above) Written by Cohen, alongside Jenn Bostic and Paul Duncan, recorded by Jeff Cohen and Pancho’s Lament, “All The Light” is a poignant and uplifting ode to the power of companionship during life’s trials and tribulations, offering solace and reminding listeners that there is always someone standing by, ready to provide guidance and support.

The accompanying music video, shot in Nashville, Tennessee at Centennial Park, was skillfully directed and shot by the team of Krystyn Ryder and Troy Jackson with additional footage by Chris Rippy.

Cohen commented about the song, saying “This is a very personal song for me, which evolved out of a difficult time for everyone. I hope those who hear this are reminded there is always light, and although you might not see them, there is always someone somewhere who wants to see you shine.”

Jeff Cohen’s journey through the music industry has solidified his status as a prolific songwriter and producer, with an illustrious career spanning both sides of the Atlantic. Cohen has an impressive track record that boasts six BMI Awards, Grammy and CMT Award nominations, and over 100 placements in TV, film, and video games.

Throughout his career, Jeff Cohen’s lyrical and musical skills have been brought to life by a diverse array of artists, including Big and Rich, The Band Perry, Sugarland, The Shires, Josh Groban, Evan and Jaron, Laura Bell Bundy, Jake Bugg, Macy Gray, Teitur, Mandy Moore, The Worry Dolls, Richie MacDonald of Lone Star and many more.

Before his career as a songwriter and producer, Jeff Cohen held a pivotal role as a music executive at BMI, where he worked alongside iconic artists such as Jeff Buckley, Lisa Loeb, Joan Osborne, Spin Doctors, Ben Folds, Wilco, Ani Di Franco, and many others.