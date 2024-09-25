Jason Scott & The High Heat Sign With Leo33

Leo33 announced the signing of Jason Scott & The High Heat, the dynamic Americana and heartland roots-rock band hailing from Oklahoma City. The announcement was made by frontman Jason Scott during their sold-out performance at AmericanaFest, marking a monumental moment for the band and its growing fanbase.

In addition to joining Leo33’s esteemed roster, Jason Scott & The High Heat have also signed with Triple 8 Management and Wasserman for booking, solidifying their position as one of the most exciting new acts.

Reflecting on the new partnerships, Jason Scott said, “Signing with Leo33, Triple 8 Management and Wasserman feels like finding a team that truly gets who we are as artists. We’ve built something special, and with their support, we’re ready to take it to the next level. Making our debut at AmericanaFest with the support of such a respected team, in front of such an incredible crowd, was a moment we’ll never forget.”

Katie Dean, Label Head of Leo33, expressed her excitement about the new partnership sharing, “Jason Scott & The High Heat have a sound that feels both timeless and refreshing. They bring an authenticity and energy that perfectly aligns with our vision at Leo33. We couldn’t be more thrilled to support them on this next chapter.”

The band, featuring Jason Scott (lead vocals, guitar), Gabriel Mor (guitars), Ryan Magnani (bass), Bobby Wade (drums), and Garrison Brown (guitars, keys), along with former band-mate turned producer Taylor Johnson, who has played an integral role in shaping the band’s unique sound, continues to push the boundaries of Americana music.

Jason Scott & The High Heat will release their EP, High Country Heat, on October 25. Featuring five tracks, all co-written by Jason Scott and Tyalor Johnson, like “Natalie” and fan-favorite “If We Make it Til the Mornin’” the EP further cements the band’s reputation for blending groove, grit, and heartfelt storytelling. The title track “High Country” captures the expansive, raw spirit of the band’s Oklahoma roots, while “Me & the Bottle” takes a tongue-in-cheek look at masculinity and emotional vulnerability. Fans can pre-save the EP HERE.

Jason Scott & The High Heat have carved out a unique niche with a sound that’s too loud for folk music and too textured for Red Dirt, blending groove, grit, and authenticity. Frontman Jason Scott, whose Pentecostal upbringing and eventual crisis of faith give him a distinctive perspective, leads the band with a storyteller’s edge. Their debut album, Castle Rock, garnered widespread acclaim, earning recognition from NPR, The Boot, and BBC Radio, and reaching the Top 40 on the Americana chart. Known for their energetic live performances, the band has played renowned festivals such as Stagecoach, Born and Raised Fest, and Mile 0 Fest, and shared the stage with acts like Eli Young Band, Band of Heathens, and Josh Abbott.

