It’s Official: Kris Kristofferson Has Retired

Legendary singer/songwriter Kris Kristofferson, who rose to fame through songs like “Sunday Morning Coming Down,” “Me and Bobby McGee” and “For the Good Times” among many others, has called it quits as far as performing goes. The 84-year-old Country Music Hall of Famer’s retirement was formally announced in a press release Wednesday. Kristofferson was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2004. He won three GRAMMYs for his songwriting and recording and received a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014. Kristofferson also appeared in many films including “A Star Is Born,” for which he receive a Golden Globe Award.

Morris Higham Management (MHM) has signed Kristofferson’s estate for management representation. MHM’s other clients include Kenny Chesney, Barbara Mandrell, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Michael Ray and the Roger Miller estate.

“I can’t imagine a better partnership to bring the full depth of his songwriting to a new generation,” says son John Kristofferson, who now oversees the Kristofferson family businesses. “The name has always been synonymous with songwriting as an art, and we’re excited to reintroduce his work to new and old fans alike. We have many exciting projects in the works and I look forward to getting them out into the world.”