Influence Media, Warner Chappell Partner With Jesse Frasure

Yesterday, Influence Media Partners (Influence Media) and Warner Chappell Music Nashville (WCM Nashville) announced their partnership with CMA-Award winning and GRAMMY® nominated songwriter, producer, and DJ Jesse Frasure. The partnership was led by Frasure’s longtime collaborator Ben Vaughn, President & CEO, WCM Nashville, alongside Lylette Pizarro, Founder & Co-Managing Partner at Influence Media. As part of the deal, the companies are investing in Frasure’s full publishing catalog, encompassing more than 160 songs, with chart-topping hits like “Dirt on My Boots” by Jon Pardi, “One Mississippi” by Kane Brown, and “What’s Your Country Song” by Thomas Rhett, along with future tracks written by Frasure.

Frasure has written for Kacey Musgraves, Faith Hill, Tim Mcgraw, Kelsea Ballerini, and more. Along with writing for Jay-Z’s entertainment company Roc Nation, Frasure has co-written 22 No. 1 songs and produced an additional eight No. 1 songs for artists across genres including Meghan Trainor, Steve Aoki, and Miranda Lambert, among others.

“I’ve always been interested in surrounding myself with innovative thinkers in this business that have a fresh approach to the music industry. We knew from the moment we met Lylette, Lynn, Rene, and the Influence team that this would be a perfect fit,” said Jesse Frasure. “Finding partners that were not just interested in my catalog, but a continued creative relationship was huge for us. I believe Influence will be integral in championing songwriters like myself in and out of Nashville for years to come. I’m very grateful to Ben Vaughn and Spencer Nohe at Warner Chappell, Derek Crownover, Stevie Frasure, and Vanna Moua for connecting the dots and making this partnership happen.”

The multiple CMA-award and two-time BMI Songwriter of the Year winner recently nabbed Song of the Year for Cole Swindell’s “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” at the 2023 ACM Awards. Recently on September 15, Frasure released his latest album of work Return to Calm Springs, the sequel to his first debut instrumental EP Calm Springs, which he released under his artist name Telemitry in 2020. Frasure celebrated his album release and exciting new partnership on his birthday, September 18, with a private listening event hosted by Influence Media, WCM and Rhythm House at Soho House Nashville.

“Jesse Frasure is the ultimate multi-hyphenate–songwriter, producer, artist, DJ, tastemaker and influencer–truly a rare, gifted breed,” said Lylette Pizarro.

She added, “His work is rooted in country but has a proven track record of reaching far wider audiences. We’re proud to have the opportunity to partner with Jesse & Stevie, their wonderful team at Rhythm House, and Ben & his amazing team at Warner Chappell Nashville– not only to become a co-custodian of his catalog but to support him as he redefines the future.”

Ben Vaughn shared: “Jesse is a mega-talent and trendsetter in the Nashville songwriting community, and we’ve been lucky to work alongside him for several years now. He’s multi-talented as a writer, publisher, and producer who’s always ahead of the curve and looking for the next great musical moment. His undeniable talent and relentless work ethic have landed him some of the biggest collaborations in country music, and with the support of Influence Media and our entire WCM Nashville team, the best is yet to come.”