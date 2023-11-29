Ian Munsick Announces “Boots, Buckles & Bolos” Tour

Nashville.com favorite Ian Munsick just announced his “Boots, Buckles & Bolos” spring 2024 tour kicking off Jan. 19 in Grant, Oklahoma. The Warner Music Nashville recording artist will make a two night stop at the Ascend Amphitheater supporting Lainey Wilson on 5/31 and 6/1. GET TICKETS HERE.

“Every time I walk on stage I only have one goal for when I walk off… leave knowing somebody thought that was the best show they’ve ever seen,” shares Munsick. “I know how hard country music fans work for their money and their weekend, so when you choose to spend it at an Ian Munsick concert, I wanna make sure you get every penny’s worth of every minute.

“The Boots, Buckles & Bolos Tour is gearing up to be our best yet,” he promises. “New music, new cities and new opening acts are gonna make this run of shows some you do not wanna miss! Break out your shit-kickers, waist trophies and neck blingage cuz the west is riding to your town!”

Munsick released his full-length sophomore album White Buffalo earlier this year. White Buffalo will receive a special documentary treatment this December, with a red carpet premiere of White Buffalo: Voices of the West during the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. The documentary expands on the album’s concept, with the white buffalo representing a sacred symbol for the plains tribes of Native America, its return signaling prosperity and rebirth.

Munsick’s solo version of “Long Live Cowgirls,” the album’s flagship single which received RIAA Gold-certification and reeled in over 122 million streams, is now playing on country radio. With just three shows remaining in 2023, Munsick’s headlining The Buffalo Roams Tour featured a rotating lineup of special guests including Giovannie & The Hired Guns, Randall King, Triston Marez, Catie Offerman, Tanner Usrey, Worthington and Williams, and took Munsick to the East Coast and beyond.

Munsick will conclude 2023 on tour with Turnpike Troubadours, while in 2024 he’ll tour alongside Lainey Wilson on her Country’s Cool Again Tour.