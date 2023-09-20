HOF To Feature Luke Laird in Latest “Poets and Prophets”

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will feature songwriter Luke Laird in the next installment of its in-depth interview series Poets and Prophets. The series features songwriters who have made significant contributions to country music. The program will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 2:30 p.m. in the museum’s Ford Theater and is included with museum admission.

Originally from Hartstown, Pennsylvania, Laird moved to Tennessee after high school to attend Middle Tennessee State University. In the more than 25 years since, he has become one of country music’s most sought-after songwriters. After graduating from MTSU with a degree in recording industry management in 2001, he took a job as assistant tour manager for Country Music Hall of Fame member Brooks & Dunn. The following year, Laird signed his first song-publishing contract.

He has written more than 20 #1 songs since 2007, when Carrie Underwood reached the top of the country chart with “So Small,” which she co-wrote with Laird and Hillary Lindsey. Laird’s biggest hits include Eric Church’s “Drink in My Hand,” Sara Evans’ “A Little Bit Stronger,” Little Big Town’s “Pontoon” and Blake Shelton and Trace Adkins’ “Hillbilly Bone.” As a producer, Laird has worked with Brett Eldredge, Mickey Guyton, Thomas Rhett and others. He co-produced Kacey Musgraves’ albums Same Trailer Different Park (which won a Grammy for Best Country Album) and Pageant Material; in addition, he contributed six songs that he co-wrote to each album. He also co-wrote the Grammy-winning song “Space Cowboy” on Musgraves’ third major-label album, Golden Hour.

Laird’s other accolades include six Country Music Association Triple Play Awards and the Academy of Country Music’s Songwriter of the Year award. In 2011, Laird and his wife, Beth Mason Laird, co-founded Creative Nation, a music publishing, management, artist development and record company. He released his debut solo album, Music Row, in 2020.

This interview will be illustrated with vintage photos, film and recordings. After the program, Laird will sign commemorative Hatch Show Print posters.