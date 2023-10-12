Hailey Whitters Most-Added At Country Radio This Week

Nashville-based country star Hailey Whitters is most-added at country radio this week with “I’m In Love,” the follow up to her RIAA Platinum-certified smash “Everything She Ain’t.” Watch the official video for “I’m In Love,” above. Last month, the reigning ACM New Female Artist Of The Year earned her first-ever CMA Award nomination for New Artist Of The Year.

I’m In Love is the follow-up to Whitters’ critically-acclaimed album Raised, which garnered raves from The New Yorker, PEOPLE, New York Magazine, and NPR’s Weekend Edition, as well as earning the No. 1 spot on Rolling Stone’s Best Country and Americana Albums list, Grady Smith’s Best Albums of the Year list, and Holler’s Best Albums of the Year list for 2022.

Following her headlining Raised tour, supporting Shania Twain on her Queen of Me Tour and tour dates with Dierks Bentley and Eric Church earlier this year, Whitters just wrapped a festival-packed summer with performances at Country Thunder, Faster Horses, Country Jam, TidalWave Music Festival, Bourbon & Beyond, Pilgrimage Music Festival, and more. She’s currently on tour with Luke Bryan before heading out on the road with Dan + Shay and Luke Combs next year. Look Whitters on 3/21/24 right here in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena. GET TICKETS HERE!