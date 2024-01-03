George Birge Scores His First Country Radio #1

RECORDS Nashville artist-songwriter George Birge just scored his first ever Country radio #1 with debut single, “Mind On You.”

Co-written by the Texas native with Jaron Boyer, Michael Tyler and Colt Ford, the hypnotic late-night anthem tops the Country Aircheck/Mediabase Country Airplay chart this week – and alongside other accolades, shows Birge emerging as a bonafide rising star.

Also making waves at Billboard, the hit marked Birge’s debut on the all-genre Hot 100 list last week. Breaking in at #88, “Mind On You” was called out by Billboard directly after garnering 31.6 MILLION radio airplay audience impressions and 1.1 MILLION U.S. streams for the previous week, and also landing Birge inside the Top 20 on the all-format Radio Songs chart.

Birge reacted on socials to the news saying “My FIRST NUMBER ONE on the LAST day of the year…. Y’all I have dreamed of this day my entire life and there were at least a hundred sleepless nights where I thought it might never come true. Y’all never quit on me and believed in me even when I didn’t and today we have the NUMBER ONE SONG IN AMERICA…”

The title track to his 2023 album debut, Birge has also released a hot-blooded “Mind On You” remix featuring charlieonnafriday and Kidd G, and he continues to rack up out-of-the-gate success.

On top of the #1, Birge was recently named to the coveted New Faces of Country Music lineup for CRS 2024, set to perform alongside Dillon Carmichael, Corey Kent, Megan Moroney and Conner Smith at the highly anticipated annual show. The concert serves as a platform to showcase five emerging artists who have achieved notable success on Country radio from November 1, 2022, to October 31, 2023, and Birge will soon return to the road.

Starting February 1 in Peoria, Illinois, the newly minted chart-topper will join Parker McCollum on select dates of the BURN IT DOWN TOUR 2024, with shows all across the Eastern U.S. ending June 1 in Jacksonville, Florida.