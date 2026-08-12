WATCH: Cage The Elephant’s “Beaches In Tennessee”

Cage The Elephant is back with a new music video for their latest single, “Beaches In Tennessee,” giving fans another look at the multi-GRAMMY® Award-winning band’s next creative chapter.

The video was directed by Cage The Elephant vocalist Matt Shultz, with creative strategy from Maya Elias and editing by Michael Rees. (watch above)

Released last month, “Beaches In Tennessee” made an immediate impact, debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Rock & Alternative Airplay chart. The achievement puts Cage The Elephant among a select group of artists, with the song becoming only the sixth track in the chart’s history to debut at No. 1.

The single is also making waves at radio, currently sitting in the Top 5 on both the Alternative and AAA charts.

“Beaches In Tennessee” marks the band’s first new music in two years and their first release since signing with Big Loud Rock. Produced by Justin Raisen and SADPONY (Jeremiah Raisen), the track kicks off what promises to be an exciting new era for Cage The Elephant.

The new chapter follows the band’s recent run as special guests on Oasis’ Live ’25 tour. Rather than slowing down after the massive tour, Cage The Elephant headed directly back into the studio and is currently working on more new music. Stay tuned to Nashville.com for more info on that.

For a band that has consistently reinvented itself while maintaining its unmistakable sound, “Beaches In Tennessee” offers an intriguing first glimpse at what’s next. And judging by the song’s early chart success, Cage The Elephant’s latest chapter is already off to a strong start.

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