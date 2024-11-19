Darryl Worley Shares Encouraging Update on Daughter’s Recovery After Serious Accident

Over the weekend, Country singer Darryl Worley had to cut short his performance in New Mexico upon learning his daughter Savannah’s had a serious car accident. She was airlifted to a Nashville hospital for treatment. The news prompted an outpouring of support from fans and fellow musicians, who have been sending prayers and well-wishes for the family.

Worley remained optimistic, drawing strength from their faith and the kindness of those rallying around them. Worley recently provided an update on her condition.

After enduring what he described as a “rough few days,” Worley shared that Savannah is beginning to show positive signs of recovery.

“God’s hand has been in this from the start,” Worley wrote on social media. “Savannah is improving, and today is much better than the days before. We’re not sure when she’ll be able to come home, but we’re feeling more hopeful.”

His wife, Kimberly Worley, also posted an update, revealing that Savannah’s surgery was successful. “She’s dealing with some pain and discomfort but is on the mend. Praise the Lord!” Kimberly wrote.

Savannah sustained a broken leg, along with cuts and bruises, in the accident. Despite the challenges, the family remains grateful for her progress. Worley expressed his gratitude for prayers and also urged supporters to extend their thoughts to the other driver involved in the crash.

“Please continue to pray for Savannah, for Kimberly as she tries to get home, and for the lady in the other car,” he added.

