Concord Music Publishing Signs Dom Martinez

Today, Concord Music Publishing announced the signing of music producer Dom Martinez. The worldwide publishing deal, effective immediately, includes his full catalog and future works.

Originally from Denver and currently based in Nashville, Dom Martinez is a music producer renowned for his ability to work across a wide variety of genres, including pop, rap, folk, singer-songwriter, and R&B. He is known for creating unique and compelling soundscapes by seamlessly blending different genres and styles of music. With a passion for artist development, he has collaborated with emerging talents such as breakout star Myles Smith, Caleb Hearn, Braden Bales, Chesle, Asiris, Vwillz, and Eli Wilson, demonstrating his commitment to nurturing and building artists’ visions from the ground up.

“Dom’s unwavering passion for his craft resonates with everyone he collaborates with, and his enthusiasm for music is truly infectious,” said Lily Bunta, A&R Manager at Concord Music Publishing. “I am delighted to welcome Dom into the Concord family.”

“Joining the Concord Music Publishing family feels like the perfect next step in my journey as a producer,” said Dom Martinez. “I’m excited to work with such a creative team and take my music to the next level.”

