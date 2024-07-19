Cody Hibbard Releases “Backroad To Heaven”

Rising star Cody Hibbard is giving listeners another taste of his upcoming debut album with the touching mid-tempo “Backroad To Heaven,” available today on all digital platforms. Known for his unapologetic stance and get-to-work approach to all his affairs, Hibbard consistently delivers music that is undoubtedly true to self. The song is the third release from Long Ride In A Short Bed, out August 2.

Produced by Grady Saxman and written by Hibbard himself, along with writers Wesley Davis and Reid Morris, “Backroad To Heaven” is a testament to Hibbard’s unwavering religious relationship through the trials of life and personal imperfection, “I ain’t straight and narrow, I’m wild like an unpaved road.” In “Backroad To Heaven,” Hibbard explains how his low-key country lifestyle allows him to find redemption in his own unique way.

“I knew I needed a song to end the album, but didn’t realize how much this song was for myself,” said Hibbard of the tune. “This song is remembering that through all the stuff I’ve been through, I am forgiven and there is light at the end of a bad stretch of road. My hope is that it puts ease into someone as much as it has for me.”

The 10-song Long Ride In A Short Bed blends a distinctive mix of influences from both iconic figures and contemporary masters in the songwriter community. With tunes like the sentimental ballad “Backroad To Heaven,” to drum-driven “Storm That I Ride” (feat. A Thousand Horses) to the title track – co-written with hitmakers Rivers Rutherford and Adam Craig – his brazen brand of blue collar honesty radiates, setting the stage for an artist driven by what comes naturally rather than what an industry expects of him.

