Chase Matthew and Drew Baldridge Light Up BMI’s Rooftop

Nashville.com’s favorite rooftop in all of Nashville has to be BMI’s Rooftop and one of Nashville’s favorite summer music traditions was back in full swing last night as BMI’s Rooftop On The Row, presented by George Dickel Whisky, welcomed Chase Matthew and Drew Baldridge for another packed evening of live music overlooking Music City.

More than 600 music industry guests filled BMI’s Nashville headquarters for what has become one of the city’s premier networking and showcase events. Hosted by BMI’s Mason Hunter, the evening kicked off with an energetic set from DJ Smoke before two of country music’s rising stars took the stage.

Nashville native Chase Matthew brought plenty of hometown energy to the rooftop, opening his set with “County Line” before rolling through fan favorites including “Holdin’ It Down” and “Love You Again.” He closed with two of his biggest songs to date—his current Top 15 radio hit “All My Exes,” featuring Lauren Alaina, and his first No. 1 single, “Darlin’,” earning one of the loudest responses of the night.

Drew Baldridge followed with a performance that showcased the heartfelt songwriting that has made him one of country music’s fastest-rising independent success stories. He previewed tracks from his upcoming album FARM FAITH FAMILY, due September 18, performing “Diesel & Dirt” and “Maker’s Mark” before delivering his inspiring Top 10 hit “Tough People.”

Baldridge wrapped up the evening with his Platinum-certified No. 1 smash “She’s Somebody’s Daughter,” the song that helped make him the highest-charting independent artist in Billboard Country Airplay history.

Between performances, attendees enjoyed food, drinks and sponsor activations from George Dickel Whisky, Delta Air Lines, Dogfish Head Beer, First Horizon, Gallagher Insurance, Red Bull Jukebox, Shure, Texas Roadhouse, White Claw, Xperi and YETI while catching up with artists, songwriters and industry executives.

The popular summer series continues August 18 with performances by Pynk Beard and Bryan Martin, before wrapping up September 15 as the official kickoff to AMERICANAFEST, with that lineup set to be announced soon.

Over the years, BMI’s Rooftop On The Row has become one of Nashville’s can’t-miss industry events, hosting memorable performances from artists including Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Riley Green, Ella Langley, Billy Strings, Wyatt Flores, Tucker Wetmore, Lukas Nelson, Kaitlin Butts and many more.