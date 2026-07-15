2026 Nominees for Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Announced

The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame (NaSHOF) has unveiled the first group of nominees for its Class of 2026, recognizing 12 of Music City’s most accomplished songwriters across the Contemporary Songwriter and Contemporary Songwriter/Artist categories.

The final list of 2026 inductees will be announced in the coming weeks before being officially welcomed into the Hall of Fame during this year’s induction ceremony.

“Well-deserved congratulations to all the nominees in our contemporary categories,” said NaSHOF Executive Director Mark Ford. “We look forward to announcing those who will be inducted this fall as members of our Class of 2026.”

This year’s Contemporary Songwriter nominees include Jim Beavers, Shawn Camp, Rodney Clawson, Dallas Davidson, Marv Green, Lee Thomas Miller, Neil Thrasher, and Chris Tompkins. Collectively, the group has penned hundreds of hit songs for country music’s biggest stars while helping define the sound of modern Nashville.

The Contemporary Songwriter/Artist category features an equally impressive lineup with Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Taylor Swift, and Phil Vassar earning nominations. Each has enjoyed tremendous success both as recording artists and as acclaimed songwriters whose catalogs have influenced country music and beyond.

To be eligible for nomination, songwriters must have written their first significant songs at least 20 years ago, ensuring their body of work has stood the test of time.

Voting will be conducted by Hall of Fame members along with a select group of professional songwriters and artists. From this year’s nominees, two Contemporary Songwriters and one Contemporary Songwriter/Artist will earn induction into the prestigious Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame later this year.

As always, the annual induction recognizes the creators behind many of country music’s most enduring songs, celebrating the writers whose work continues to shape Nashville’s rich musical legacy.

Nominees (Songwriters):



Jim Beavers is a Texas native whose songwriting credits include “Drink A Beer” by Luke Bryan, “Sideways” by Dierks Bentley and “Watching Airplanes” by Gary Allan.



Shawn Camp is an Arkansas native whose songwriting credits include “A Beautiful Time” by Willie Nelson, “How Long Gone” by Brooks & Dunn and “Two Piña Coladas” by Garth Brooks.



Rodney Clawson is a Texas native whose songwriting credits include “Amarillo Sky” by Jason Aldean, “Drunk On You” by Luke Bryan and “I Saw God Today” by George Strait.



Dallas Davidson is a Georgia native whose songwriting credits include “Boys ’Round Here” by Blake Shelton w/ Pistol Annies & Friends, “Just A Kiss” by Lady Antebellum and “One Of Them Girls” by Lee Brice.



Marv Green is a Southern California native whose songwriting credits include “Amazed” by Lonestar, “I Called Mama” by Tim McGraw and “Wasted” by Carrie Underwood.



Lee Thomas Miller is a Kentucky native whose songwriting credits include “In Color” by Jamey Johnson, “The Impossible” by Joe Nichols and “You’re Gonna Miss This” by Trace Adkins.



Neil Thrasher is an Alabama native whose songwriting credits include “How Country Feels” by Randy Houser, “There Goes My Life” by Kenny Chesney and “Try That In A Small Town” by Jason Aldean.



Chris Tompkins is an Alabama native whose songwriting credits include “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood, “Drunk On You” by Luke Bryan, and “Lies Lies Lies” by Morgan Wallen.



Nominees (Songwriter/Artists):



Miranda Lambert is a Texas native whose songwriting credits include her own “Automatic” and “Over You,” as well as “Choosin’ Texas” by Ella Langley.



Chris Stapleton is a Kentucky native whose songwriting credits include his own “Broken Halos” and “Starting Over,” as well as “Never Wanted Nothing More” by Kenny Chesney.



Taylor Swift is a Pennsylvania-born, Nashville-raised songwriter whose credits include her own “I Knew It, I Knew You” and “Love Story,” as well as “Better Man” by Little Big Town.



Phil Vassar is a Virginia native whose songwriting credits include his own “In A Real Love” and “Just Another Day In Paradise,” as well as “Bye, Bye” by Jo Dee Messina.

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