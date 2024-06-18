Bryan Wain Benefit Show At Tennessee Brew Works

Tennessee Brew Works is joining forces with the local Nashville musicians to support ‘one of our own.’ Local Broadway performer, Bryan Wain, who also showcases gigs at Tennessee Brew Works, befell serious misfortune and family, friends and fans are rallying to help. Join Tennessee Brew Works, Gibson Gives, and the members of the Nashville musical community on Saturday, June 29 at Tennessee Brew Works, 809 Ewing Ave in Nashville, and show your support for Brian.

Live music starts at 2pm, culminating in performances by Bryan’s bandmates at 8pm. The brewery opens for lunch at 11am. There is also an online auction featuring a guitar provided by Gibson. “Musicians are some of the most valuable cultural resources we have here in Tennessee. Many of us have made our way here because of music, or you know several people in your community who are musicians,” says Tim Quinn, general manager at Tennessee Brew Works. “Bryan Wain is one of those musicians and could really use some help from all of us right now.” Tennessee Brew Works will be holding a benefit and raising money for Bryan on Saturday, June 29th from 11am to 10pm.

There is no cover and $1 from every pint sold in the taproom that day will go to help Bryan with his medical and living expenses. Additionally, we will be auctioning off an amazing guitar that was generously donated by Gibson via their foundation Gibson Gives. We cannot thank them enough and we know it will help raise a lot of money. We will have more details on the guitar and how to bid as we get closer to the event. Bryan’s Venmo is below if you’d like to donate.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024

Location: Tennessee Brew Works, 809 Ewing Ave, Nashville

Time: Brewery opens at 11 AM, live music starts at 2 PM, with Bryan’s bandmates performing at 8 PM.

Read Bryan’s story in his own words below:

Hello, Everyone.

You may have noticed over the last week I’ve gone silent and haven’t been posting about my gigs.

The reason for this is because on Wednesday, 4/17 someone tried to carjack me in the McDonald’s drive thru and I was shot once through the jaw with a .40 caliber round. The bullet went through and through, knocking out a majority of my teeth and severely lacerating my tongue.

I sped off after being shot, circling the building three times blowing the horn trying to get attention of the employees inside, to no avail.

I was trying to dial 911 but the call wouldn’t connect. Apparently there was a system outage at that moment. I was bleeding so profusely that it was becoming difficult to operate my phone. The blood was preventing the touch screen from responding. By the third time I circled the building, I noticed the gunman trying to carjack someone else in the parking lot. I floored the accelerator and rammed my car into him as hard as I could. I hit him in the leg/pelvis pinning him between my vehicle and the vehicle of the second victim.

This provided an opportunity for the second carjacking victim to escape harm’s way. The perpetrator stole her car and sped off down 440. She was able to get attention of the employees inside McDonald’s and I trailed in behind her begging for someone to call 911.

The paramedics came and rushed me to Vanderbilt. I underwent emergency surgery to close the bullet holes and reconstruct my jaw and tongue. I’m currently wired shut for two weeks minimum. I’m eating through a syringe and am on lots of heavy pain medication.

I told the doctors I was a vocalist by trade and luckily, enough of my teeth were blown out to avoid having a tracheostomy done during reconstructive surgery. There is a chance I’ll sing again, but I’m lucky to be alive at all.

I wasn’t even going to take that route home that night, but I’d just finished a rehearsal and was hungry and wanted to get food before everything was notoriously closed.

I’ve had lots of private messages over the last week, but this post serves to break my silence publicly.

I’m going to include an article from the News regarding the incident.

There are some GREAT detectives working the case and I believe the perpetrator will be captured.

I’ve cancelled all my gigs for the remainder of April and all of May. I’m forfeiting my apartment without penalty as now I’m unable to work or live independently.

My family rushed up from Florida as soon as they could to be by my side.

I don’t know what the future will hold. I’m grateful for a future at all. This could have turned out much worse.

-Bryan”

