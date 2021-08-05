Bonnaroo Announces Grand Ole Opry Line-up

The Grand Ole Opry®, will once again kick off the famed Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, TN on Thursday, Sept 2. The Opry’s line-up announced today includes:

Platinum-selling multi-award-winning number one hit-maker and Opry member Chris Janson

Grammy-winning Western Opry member group Riders In The Sky

Australian-born, Chet Atkins-inspired protégé, and world-class guitarist Tommy Emmanuel

Grammy-nominated Blues Music Award-winner and founding Carolina Chocolate Drops member Dom Flemons

Rounder Records Grammy-nominated alt/rock, roots music phenom Amythyst Kiah, who won Song of the Year at the 2019 Folk Alliance International Awards for her penned “Black Myself”

Powerful rock and soul singer/songwriter Maggie Rose

Solo artist/musician and lead guitarist for Foo Fighters Chris Shiflett

World-class bluegrass musicians formed out of the nine-time IBMA Entertainer of the Year Del McCoury Band, The Travelin’ McCourys

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will be held Sept 2-5, 2021 in Manchester, TN. The Nashville-based Opry has rarely in its 95-year history taken its iconic show outside Music City, on those occasions visiting prestigious venues such as New York City’s Carnegie Hall and Washington, D.C.’s Kennedy Center.

“Like so many things this summer, this ‘Opry at Bonnaroo’ show is absolutely going to be worth the wait,” said Dan Rogers, Opry Executive Producer. We’re thrilled some of the Opry’s greatest crowd-pleasers including acts ranging from 30+-year Opry members to an artist who just made a stellar Opry debut a few weeks ago are along for the ride.”

“We are honored and thrilled to continue our great relationship with the Opry, and look forward to continue building on this new tradition for years to come,” said Bryan Benson, Vice President of Booking, AC Presents.

Grand Ole Opry at Bonnaroo will be heard at opry.com and wsmonline.com, Opry and WSM mobile apps, and the show’s flagship home, 650 AM-WSM. Station personality Bill Cody will serve as show announcer.

Grand Ole Opry at Bonnaroo joins a stellar list of artists and headliners at the festival, including the Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Tame Impala, Megan The Stallion, Tyler, The Creator, Deftones, Lil Baby, Jason Isbell, Incubus, Leon Bridges, Deadmau5 and more. Click HERE for the official Bonnaroo lineup and complete information.

On October 30, 2021, the Opry, the world’s longest-running radio show, will mark a historic, record-breaking milestone with its 5,000th Saturday night broadcast.

Tickets for Bonnaroo are onsale now. Go to Bonnaroo.com for more information on the lineup, tickets and VIP experiences and more.