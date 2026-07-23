BMI Honors Christian Music’s Biggest Songwriters

BMI celebrated the year’s top Christian songwriters, publishers and songs Tuesday night (July 22) during the 2026 BMI Christian Awards at its Music Row headquarters in Nashville.

Hosted by BMI’s Leslie Roberts, Mike Steinberg and CEO Mike O’Neill, the annual event recognized the writers and publishers behind the 25 most-performed Christian songs of the past year while honoring the organization’s Christian Song, Songwriter and Publisher of the Year.

Taking home Christian Song of the Year was “Made For More,” written by Jessie Early, Jonathan Smith and Blake Wiggins and recorded by Josh Baldwin. The song has surpassed 95 million global streams and became Baldwin’s first No. 1 on Billboard’s Christian AC Airplay chart.

BMI also recognized the 25 most-performed Christian songs of the year, including “Altar,” “Nothin’ Sweeter,” “Running Back To You,” “Thank You Jesus For The Blood,” and “Unsung Hero.” The evening also celebrated 18 first-time BMI Christian Award winners, including Leanna Crawford, Patrick Mayberry, Megan Woods, Frankie Holleman, Zachary Kale and Steven Musso.

Steven Furtick was named BMI Christian Songwriter of the Year after contributing to three of the year’s most-performed songs: “Another One,” “GOODBYE YESTERDAY,” and “LION.” Furtick has become one of Christian music’s most successful contemporary songwriters through his work with Elevation Worship and Elevation Rhythm, earning multiple No. 1 songs over the past several years.

Capitol CMG Publishing earned Publisher of the Year, representing 19 of the 25 most-performed songs, including “Made For More,” along with “Altar,” “Grave Robber,” “If I Got Jesus,” “My God Can,” “Somebody Prayed,” “Take You At Your Word,” “The Truth,” and “Who Else.”

The evening opened with a prayer from 2018 BMI Compass Award recipient Elwyn Raymer and featured several live performances. Mississippi singer-songwriter Belle Frantz delivered a soulful rendition of “Amazing Grace,” while BMI Icon Steven Curtis Chapman introduced Drew Parker, who performed “Blame Jesus.” Jamie MacDonaldclosed the evening with her No. 1 hit “Left It In The River.”

Held annually on Nashville’s Music Row, the BMI Christian Awards recognize the songwriters and publishers behind the music that continues to shape Christian radio, streaming and worship services around the world.

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