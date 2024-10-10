Billy Strings’ “Highway Prayers,” Makes History

Billy Strings’ new album, Highway Prayers, debuts at #1 on Billboard’s all-genre Top Album Sales chart this week. Notably, this is the first time in 22 years that a bluegrass album has been the top-selling album across all genres. The last album to accomplish this was the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack in March 2002. Highway Prayers also claims the top spot on the Bluegrass Albums chart this week.

Released last month via Reprise Records, Highway Prayers was produced by Strings and Jon Brion, and consists of 20 original songs. Listen to the title track above.

In celebration of the new music, Strings and his band will continue to tour through next year including newly confirmed shows at Denver’s Ball Arena (three nights), Asheville’s ExploreAsheville.com Arena (six nights), Atlanta’s State Farm Arena (two nights) and Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (two nights). Additionally, following his two-night stand at Bridgestone Arena, Strings will once again return to the historic Ryman Auditorium on March 2 for a third Nashville show.

Registration for pre-sale ticket access is open now with general on-sale for Denver, Atlanta and Nashville starting this Friday, October 11 at 10:00am local time. Tickets for the Asheville shows will go on-sale November 15. Tickets for the Ryman Auditorium show will be available via lottery. To be eligible for the Fair AXS ticketing request, fans are required to purchase a ticket for at least one of the two Bridgestone Arena shows. Full details are available at www.billystrings.com/tour.

Strings will also join Luke Combs, Eric Church and James Taylor to headline “Concert for Carolina,” special benefit show supporting Hurricane Helene relief efforts, on Saturday, October 26 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Tickets for the show will go on-sale tomorrow, October 10 at 10:00am ET. Full details can be found at www.concertforcarolina.com.

Recorded in Los Angeles and Nashville, Highway Prayers features Strings and his longtime band—Billy Failing (banjo, vocals), Royal Masat (bass, vocals), Jarrod Walker (mandolin, vocals) and Alex Hargreaves (fiddle)—as well as additional contributions from Brion (bass, drums, percussion), Matt Chamberlain (drums), Jerry Douglas (dobro), Jason Carter (fiddle), Lindsay Lou (backing vocals), Nathaniel Smith (cello), Taneka Samone (backing vocals), Cory Henry (piano), Peter “Madcat” Ruth (harmonica, jaw harp) and Victor Furtado (clawhammer banjo).

