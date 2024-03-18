Big Machine Signs George Birge To Exclusive Co-Publishing Deal

Big Machine Music (BMM), a subsidiary of HYBE America, announced today the signing of artist/songwriter George Birge to an exclusive co-publishing agreement. Birge officially joins BMM’s roster of hit writers including Jessie Jo Dillon, Brett Young, Laura Veltz, Matt Dragstrem, Ryan Hurd and Geoff Warburton, among others.

“George’s hit trajectory is a testament to his talent, work ethic and kindness,” shares BMM’s President Mike Molinar. “We are honored he has chosen Big Machine Music as his publishing partner!”

The RECORDS Nashville hitmaker returns to Country radio with “Cowboy Songs” after supercharging the charts with his first No. 1 single, “Mind On You.” The addictive hit landed on Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100 list and is from his debut album, George Birge: Mind On You. Boasting over 63 MILLION streams across his catalog.

The Austin, Texas native is currently on the road with Parker McCollum for select dates of the BURN IT DOWN TOUR 2024 before joining Luke Bryan’s MIND OF A COUNTRY BOY TOUR this summer.

“I am so fired up to hit the ground running with this Big Machine Music team,” says Birge. “They are the best at what they do, and I can’t wait to continue to grow as a songwriter with their help.”

