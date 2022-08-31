Americana Music Association Announces Its Show Performers And Presenters

The Americana Music Association has announced its performers and presenters for the 21st annual Americana Honors & Awards, taking place in Nashville on Sept. 14 at the famed Ryman Auditorium.

This year’s Honors & Awards will deliver performances from award winning legends, buzzworthy new artists, and longtime fan favorites including Adia Victoria, Allison Russell, Brandi Carlile, Buddy Miller, Chris Isaak, Fairfield Four, Indigo Girls, James McMurtry, Lucinda Williams, Lukas Nelson, The McCrary Sisters, Morgan Wade, Neal Francis, Phosphorescent, Sierra Ferrell and The War And Treaty.

Buddy Miller — Americana stalwart, songwriter, musician and producer — will again serve as musical director for the Americana All-Star Band, featuring Brady Blade, Don Was, Jen Gunderman, Jim Hoke, Larry Campbell, Lorenzo Molina, Rob Burger and The McCrary Sisters.

Presenters include ​Allison Moorer​, ​Dom Flemons​, ​Hayes Carll, ​Jerry Douglas​, ​Lucius​, ​Lyle Lovett​, ​The Milk Carton Kids​ and ​Molly Tuttle.

In addition to the annual “Of the Year” awards presented during the program, the 2022 Honors & Awards will include this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award Honorees: Al Bell, Chris Isaak, Don Williams, Fairfield Four and the Indigo Girls.

The 2022 Honors & Awards show will stream live via Circle Network’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels (@CircleAllAccess), and NPRMusic.org Wednesday, September 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 CT, while live audio simulcasts of the show will be available via SiriusXM’s Outlaw Country, and on Nashville area terrestrial radio stations: WRLT (100.1 FM), WSM (650 AM) and WMOT (89.5 FM).