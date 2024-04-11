59th ACM Awards Nominations Announced

The Academy of Country Music (ACM) announced nominations for the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards. “Country Music’s Party of the Year” will stream live exclusively for a global audience across 240+ countries and territories on Prime Video on Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT/5 p.m. PDT from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Flatland Cavalry

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kassi Ashton

Ashley Cooke

Hannah Ellis

Kylie Morgan

Megan Moroney

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

ERNEST

Kameron Marlowe

Dylan Scott

Conner Smith

Nate Smith

NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Neon Union

Restless Road

Tigirlily Gold

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs

Producer: Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Luke Combs

Record Company-Label: River House Artists / Columbia Nashville

Higher – Chris Stapleton

Producer: Chris Stapleton, Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton

Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville

Leather – Cody Johnson

Producers: Trent Willmon

Record Company-Label: CoJo Music LLC / Warner Music Nashville LLC

One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen

Producers: Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery, Charlie Handsome, Jacob Durrett

Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records / Mercury Records

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) – Kelsea Ballerini

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym

Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment

SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Burn It Down – Parker McCollum

Producer: Jon Randall

Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville

Fast Car – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Record Company-Label: River House Artists / Columbia Nashville

Last Night – Morgan Wallen

Producer: Joey Moi, Charlie Handsome

Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records / Mercury Records

Need A Favor – Jelly Roll

Producer: Austin Nivarel

Record Company-Label: Stoney Creek Records / BMG Nashville

Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

Fast Car – Luke Combs

Songwriters: Tracy Chapman

Publishers: Purple Rabbit

Heart Like A Truck – Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson

Publishers: Sony / ATV Countryside; Songs of Riser House; Songs of Wild Cat Well Music

Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis

Songwriters: Chase McGill, Greylan James, Jordan Davis, Josh Osborne

Publishers: Family Farm Songs; Hold On Can I Get A Number 1 Music; Songs of Universal Inc.

The Painter – Cody Johnson

Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins

Publishers: Big Music Machine; BMG Platinum Songs US; Nashblonde Music; Pompano Run Music; Songs for Ellie May; Sony / ATV Tree Publishing; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Group; Well That Was Awkward Music

Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney

Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Moroney, Paul Jenkins

Publishers: 33 Creative; Bone Bone Creative; Sony / ATV Tree Publishing

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Can’t Break Up Now – Old Dominion, Megan Moroney

Producers: Brad Tursi, Geoff Sprung, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Ross Copperman, Kristian Bush

Record Company-Label: Three Up Three Down, LLC / Columbia Nashville

Different ‘Round Here – Riley Green (Ft. Luke Combs)

Producer: Dann Huff

Record Company-Label: BMLG Records

I Remember Everything – Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves)

Producer: Zach Bryan

Record Company-Label: Belting Bronco Records / Warner Records, Inc

Man Made A Bar – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)

Producer: Joey Moi

Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Mercury Records / Republic Records

Save Me – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)

Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens

Record Company-Label: Stoney Creek Records / BMG Nashville

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

Burn It Down – Parker McCollum

Producers: Christen Pinkston &Wesley Stebbins-Perry

Director: Dustin Haney

Human – Cody Johnson

Producer: Christen Pinkston &Wesley Stebbins-Perry

Director: Dustin Haney

In Your Love – Tyler Childers

Producer: Kacie Barton, Whitney Wolanin, Nicholas Robespierre, Ian Thorton, Silas House

Director: Bryan Schlam

Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis

Producer: Jamie Stratakis

Director: Running Bear (Stephen Kinigopoulos, Alexa Stone)

Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney

Producer: Lauren Starr, Saul Levitz, Laura Burhenn

Director: Jason Lester

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Jessie Jo Dillon

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Chase McGill

Josh Thompson

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Zach Bryan

ERNEST

HARDY

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

