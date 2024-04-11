59th ACM Awards Nominations Announced

The Academy of Country Music (ACM) announced nominations for the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards. “Country Music’s Party of the Year” will stream live exclusively for a global audience across 240+ countries and territories on Prime Video on Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT/5 p.m. PDT from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

 

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

  • Kane Brown
  • Luke Combs
  • Jelly Roll
  • Cody Johnson
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Lainey Wilson

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Megan Moroney
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Luke Combs
  • Jelly Roll
  • Cody Johnson
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen

 DUO OF THE YEAR

  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Maddie & Tae
  • The War And Treaty

GROUP OF THE YEAR

  • Flatland Cavalry
  • Lady A
  • Little Big Town
  • Old Dominion
  • Zac Brown Band

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Kassi Ashton
  • Ashley Cooke
  • Hannah Ellis
  • Kylie Morgan
  • Megan Moroney

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • ERNEST
  • Kameron Marlowe
  • Dylan Scott
  • Conner Smith
  • Nate Smith

NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

  • Neon Union
  • Restless Road
  • Tigirlily Gold

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

  • Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs

Producer: Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Luke Combs

Record Company-Label: River House Artists / Columbia Nashville

 

  • Higher – Chris Stapleton

Producer: Chris Stapleton, Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton

Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville

 

  • Leather – Cody Johnson

Producers: Trent Willmon

Record Company-Label: CoJo Music LLC / Warner Music Nashville LLC

  • One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen

Producers: Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery, Charlie Handsome, Jacob Durrett

Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records / Mercury Records

  • Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) – Kelsea Ballerini

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym

Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment

SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

  • Burn It Down – Parker McCollum

Producer: Jon Randall

Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville

  • Fast Car – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Record Company-Label: River House Artists / Columbia Nashville

  • Last Night – Morgan Wallen

Producer: Joey Moi, Charlie Handsome

Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records / Mercury Records

  • Need A Favor – Jelly Roll

Producer: Austin Nivarel

Record Company-Label: Stoney Creek Records / BMG Nashville

  • Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

  • Fast Car – Luke Combs 

Songwriters: Tracy Chapman

Publishers: Purple Rabbit

  • Heart Like A Truck – Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson

Publishers: Sony / ATV Countryside; Songs of Riser House; Songs of Wild Cat Well Music

 

  • Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis

Songwriters: Chase McGill, Greylan James, Jordan Davis, Josh Osborne

Publishers: Family Farm Songs; Hold On Can I Get A Number 1 Music; Songs of Universal Inc.

  • The Painter – Cody Johnson

Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins

Publishers: Big Music Machine; BMG Platinum Songs US; Nashblonde Music; Pompano Run Music; Songs for Ellie May; Sony / ATV Tree Publishing; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Group; Well That Was Awkward Music

  • Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney

Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Moroney, Paul Jenkins

Publishers: 33 Creative; Bone Bone Creative; Sony / ATV Tree Publishing

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

  • Can’t Break Up Now – Old Dominion, Megan Moroney

Producers: Brad Tursi, Geoff Sprung, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Ross Copperman, Kristian Bush

Record Company-Label: Three Up Three Down, LLC / Columbia Nashville

  • Different ‘Round Here – Riley Green (Ft. Luke Combs)

Producer: Dann Huff

Record Company-Label: BMLG Records

  • I Remember Everything – Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves)

Producer: Zach Bryan

Record Company-Label: Belting Bronco Records / Warner Records, Inc

 

  • Man Made A Bar – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)

Producer: Joey Moi

Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Mercury Records / Republic Records

 

  • Save Me – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)

Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens

Record Company-Label: Stoney Creek Records / BMG Nashville

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

  • Burn It Down – Parker McCollum

Producers: Christen Pinkston &Wesley Stebbins-Perry

Director: Dustin Haney

  • Human – Cody Johnson

Producer: Christen Pinkston &Wesley Stebbins-Perry

Director: Dustin Haney

  • In Your Love – Tyler Childers

Producer: Kacie Barton, Whitney Wolanin, Nicholas Robespierre, Ian Thorton, Silas House

Director: Bryan Schlam

 

  • Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis

Producer: Jamie Stratakis

Director: Running Bear (Stephen Kinigopoulos, Alexa Stone)

  • Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney

Producer: Lauren Starr, Saul Levitz, Laura Burhenn

Director: Jason Lester

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

  • Jessie Jo Dillon
  • Ashley Gorley
  • Hillary Lindsey
  • Chase McGill
  • Josh Thompson

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

  • Zach Bryan
  • ERNEST
  • HARDY
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen
