2021 CMA Award Winners

Eric Church and Chris Stapleton were the top nominees, with five nods each — and Stapleton emerged as the night’s big winner.
The only award Stapleton missed out on was entertainer of the year, which went to Luke Combs.
Entertainer of the year
Luke Combs
Female vocalist of the year
Carly Pearce
Male vocalist of the year
Chris Stapleton
Vocal group of the year
Old Dominion
Vocal duo of the year
Brothers Osborne
New artist of the year
Jimmie Allen
Musician of the year
Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle
Album of the year
“Starting Over” Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb and Chris Stapleton
Mix engineer: Vance Powell
Mercury Nashville / Universal Music Group Nashville
Single of the year
(Award goes to artist(s), producer(s) and mix engineer(s))
“Starting Over” Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb and Chris Stapleton
Mix engineer: Vance Powell
Mercury Nashville / Universal Music Group Nashville
Song of the year
(Award goes to songwriter(s))
“Starting Over”
Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
Musical event of the year
(Award goes to artist(s) and producer(s))
“Half of My Hometown”
Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)
Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman and Jimmy Robbins
Black River Entertainment
Music video of the year
(Award goes to artist(s) and director(s))
“Half of my hometown”
Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)
Director: Patrick Tracy