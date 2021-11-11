2021 CMA Award Winners

Eric Church and Chris Stapleton were the top nominees, with five nods each — and Stapleton emerged as the night’s big winner.

The only award Stapleton missed out on was entertainer of the year, which went to Luke Combs.

Entertainer of the year

Luke Combs

Female vocalist of the year

Carly Pearce

Male vocalist of the year

Chris Stapleton

Vocal group of the year

Old Dominion

Vocal duo of the year

Brothers Osborne

New artist of the year

Jimmie Allen

Musician of the year

Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle

Album of the year

“Starting Over” Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb and Chris Stapleton

Mix engineer: Vance Powell

Mercury Nashville / Universal Music Group Nashville

Single of the year

(Award goes to artist(s), producer(s) and mix engineer(s))

“Starting Over” Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb and Chris Stapleton

Mix engineer: Vance Powell

Mercury Nashville / Universal Music Group Nashville

Song of the year

(Award goes to songwriter(s))

“Starting Over”

Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

Musical event of the year

(Award goes to artist(s) and producer(s))

“Half of My Hometown”

Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman and Jimmy Robbins

Black River Entertainment

Music video of the year

(Award goes to artist(s) and director(s))

“Half of my hometown”

Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Director: Patrick Tracy