LISTEN: Lewis Brice Gets Fans Moving With “Dyin’ To Dance”

Country singer-songwriter Lewis Brice is turning up the energy with the release of his latest single, “Dyin’ To Dance,” (listen above) a groove-driven anthem that captures the excitement of locking eyes with someone across the room and hoping they’ll say yes to the next dance.

Penned by Sara Brice, Nate Kenyon, and Rich Lafeur, the upbeat track blends infectious rhythms with playful lyrics, creating a feel-good country song that’s tailor-made for the dance floor. While the song marks a slight departure from Brice’s usual sound, it still delivers the authenticity and charisma fans have come to expect.

“‘Dyin’ To Dance’ is a song that I didn’t write, an outside cut that’s just a little left of my center musically, but we managed to make it hit with my sound. Energetic with groove and cadence, lyrically fun and infectious, it’s a song you wanna dance to,” says Lewis.

Known for his heartfelt songwriting and dynamic live performances, Brice continues to evolve as an artist while remaining true to the genuine storytelling that has defined his career. With “Dyin’ To Dance,” he embraces a fresh musical direction without sacrificing the signature style that has earned him a loyal following.

Whether you’re hitting the dance floor or simply looking for a new summer soundtrack, “Dyin’ To Dance” is an irresistible reminder that sometimes all it takes is the right song—and the right person—to get you moving.

Brice is no stranger to Nashville but after honing his craft in Key West rather than taking the traditional Nashville route, Brice built a loyal following through powerful live shows and original music. Now signed with Sony ATV Publishing and embracing a new season of marriage and fatherhood.

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