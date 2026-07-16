Robert Plant to Receive Americana Lifetime Achievement Award

Rock legend Robert Plant will be honored with the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Awardduring the 25th Annual Americana Honors & Awards, set for Wednesday, September 16, at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.

While Plant is forever recognized as the iconic frontman of Led Zeppelin, his deep appreciation for American roots music has made him one of the genre’s most influential champions. Throughout his solo career, he has embraced blues, folk, gospel, country and Americana, continually introducing those traditions to audiences around the world.

One of Plant’s most celebrated musical chapters came through his collaborations with Alison Krauss and producer T Bone Burnett on the Grammy-winning album Raising Sand. The critically acclaimed project not only became a commercial success but also helped shine a spotlight on Americana music, introducing millions of listeners to the genre and contributing to the Recording Academy’s creation of the Best Americana Album Grammy category.

Plant continued exploring Americana with projects including Band of Joy, featuring Patty Griffin and Buddy Miller, and reunited with Krauss for the acclaimed Raise the Roof. More recently, his Saving Grace recordings showcased his passion for interpreting songs from Americana and folk artists including Gillian Welch, Memphis Minnie, Blind Willie Johnson, Sarah Siskind, The Low Anthem, and others.

“Robert Plant’s relationship with Americana music extends far beyond influence—it is one of genuine passion, stewardship and artistic curiosity,” said Americana Music Association Executive Director Jed Hilly. “His willingness to immerse himself in the traditions of blues, folk, country and gospel, while continuing to push their boundaries, has expanded the audience for Americana around the world. Few artists have done more to honor the music’s past while helping shape its future. We are thrilled to recognize his extraordinary contributions with the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award.”

The Americana Honors & Awards serves as the centerpiece of AMERICANAFEST, celebrating the artists, musicians, songwriters and industry leaders who continue to shape the Americana community. Additional performers, presenters and honorees for this year’s ceremony will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets for the 2026 Americana Honors & Awards are on sale now.