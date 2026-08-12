BMI Celebrates Tucker Wetmore’s Third Consecutive No. 1

BMI brought Nashville’s music community together Tuesday (Aug. 11) to celebrate Tucker Wetmore’s latest chart-topping hit, “Brunette.”

The RIAA Gold-certified single marks Wetmore’s third consecutive No. 1 and the third chart-topper from his debut album, What Not To. The song also lends its name to Wetmore’s first-ever headlining run, The Brunette World Tour, which is currently underway.

Hosted by BMI and emceed by BMI’s Leslie Roberts, the celebration brought Wetmore together with the songwriters and producer behind the hit: Chase McGill, Josh Miller, Blake Pendergrass and Chris LaCorte.

“Brunette” adds another impressive milestone to the writers’ careers. The song marks McGill’s 18th No. 1, Miller’s ninth, Pendergrass’ seventh and LaCorte’s sixth No. 1 as a songwriter.

Wetmore, who recently earned ACM New Male Artist of the Year honors, reunited with his collaborators at the BMI celebration to reflect on the success of the song and what the latest No. 1 means for his rapidly rising career.

With three consecutive chart-toppers from What Not To, Wetmore has quickly established himself as one of country music’s most exciting new stars.

The celebration also included a special moment of giving. Studio Bank presented a donation on behalf of Wetmore and the songwriters to Face The Fight, an organization dedicated to preventing veteran suicide and providing critical support to those in need.

And no BMI No. 1 celebration would be complete without a little whiskey. Green River Whiskey, the official whiskey of BMI No. 1 parties, presented each of the song’s collaborators with a special bottle of single-barrel bourbon commemorating their latest hit.

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