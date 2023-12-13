WATCH: Kitchen Dwellers’ “Pendulum (V)”

We first discovered the Kitchen Dwellers at Cavefest, now alt-Americana-tinged bluegrass outfit shares their video for “Pendulum (V)” the second song to be released off the band’s forthcoming studio album Seven Devils – due out March 1, 2024, via No Coincidence Records.

“The groundwork for “Pendulum” came from observations within and around me of the concept of addiction replacement and my own interest in how dopamine and other hormones influence compulsion and decision-making in daily life,” explains Joe Funk. “I’ve long had a theory that everyone has a baseline addictive tendency that must be satisfied, and it is up to the mind to decide at which point on the “good” and “bad” spectrum that habit is chosen.”

“Pendulum (V)” follows November’s release of the title track, “Seven Devils (Limbo).”

Inspired by Dante’s epic voyage through the Nine Circles of Hell, Seven Devils guides the listener through a similar exploration, with certain songs corresponding to one of the Seven Deadly Sins: Pride. Greed. Lust. Envy. Gluttony. Wrath. Sloth. Other songs draw inspiration from “The Divine Comedy,” serving as checkpoints on this musical descent into the abyss. The Dwellers invite the listener to treat this experience as a musical journey inward – to the self.

The album was recorded at GBP Studios in East Lansing, Michigan and was recorded, produced, mixed, and mastered by Grammy winner Glenn Brown (Billy Strings, Greensky Bluegrass). “We knew going into this project that we wanted to work with someone that was really going to push us,” explains Davies. “Glenn has a way of working the music out of you in a way that is all his own – creating songs out of nothing. Many tunes on this record were written as a result of improvising and trying out different ideas. Each song contains a piece from everyone in the band. Every tune on the record holds musical ideas from each one of us. For this reason, we think it sounds the most like us that any record has.”