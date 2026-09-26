WATCH: Ashley Cooke’s “Baby Blues”

Ashley Cooke is turning up the flirt factor. The country hitmaker has released the official music video for her current Country radio single, “Baby Blues,” and she brought comedian and actor Matt Rife along for the ride. (watch above)

The playful new video, directed by Josh Erb, finds Cooke enjoying a sunny afternoon by the pool with friends while Rife plays a waiter keeping the drinks flowing. Once he delivers Cooke’s drink, the two begin exchanging lingering looks as the laid-back afternoon turns into an even more interesting evening.

Eventually, Cooke follows Rife inside, where the flirtation finally turns into a kiss—only to be interrupted when two of her friends catch them in the act.

The video arrives just days after Cooke launched the Baby Blues World Tour, a 28-date headline run supporting her acclaimed sophomore album, ashley cooke.

“Baby Blues” has become one of Cooke’s signature songs, climbing the Billboard Hot Country Songs and UK Country Airplay charts and previously reaching No. 1 on SiriusXM The Highway’s Hot 30 Countdown. The song has also surpassed 63 million global streams.

Cooke and Rife already have some history with the song. During CMA Fest earlier this year, Cooke brought Rife onstage during her Billboard Country Live performance at Category 10. It continued a now-familiar part of Cooke’s live show, where she searches the crowd for someone with baby-blue eyes and serenades them during the song’s final verse.

Now, Rife gets his chance to be the guy with the baby-blue eyes.

The release comes on the heels of another major TV appearance for Cooke. On September 21, she performed “baby blues” on Live with Kelly & Mark, where co-host Kelly Ripa even got into the spirit of the song by wearing baby blue.

“By the way, I’m on brand, right?” Ripa joked.

Cooke’s ashley cooke album, released via Big Loud Records/Back Blocks Music, features 15 tracks including “the hell you are,” “xs,” “high school sweetheart” and “dance around it.” The album was primarily produced by Dann Huff and showcases the singer’s mix of modern country, pop-country attitude and emotional storytelling.

And Cooke is taking that music on the road.

The baby blues world tour continues tonight, September 24, at Irving Plaza in New York City and runs through February 25, when Cooke returns home to Nashville for a show at the Ryman Auditorium.

The tour also includes stops at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C., and KOKO in London.