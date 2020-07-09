Vince Gill And Reba McEntire Coming To The Opry July 18

Both Opry and Country Music Hall of Fame members Vince Gill and Reba McEntire will step into the circle together for the Grand Ole Opry’s 4,933rd consecutive Saturday night broadcast Saturday, July 18 on Circle TV, wsmonline.com, and SiriusXM. Gill was inducted in the Grand Ole Opry on August 10, 1991. McEntire became a member of the Grand Ole Opry on January 17, 1987.

The two Oklahoma natives met in Nashville in 1988 when Gill sang background vocals on McEntire’s self-titled studio album, Reba. In 1990, the pair recorded their first of many duets, “Oklahoma Swing,” the second single from Gill’s breakthrough album, When I Call Your Name. In 1993, the duo reached the top of the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart with their hit duet, “The Heart Won’t Lie” and made Country music history with the accompanying cinematic military-themed music video. Gill has said of his friend, “She is arguably one of the greatest singers that will ever draw a breath.”

“The Grand Ole Opry has always been very special to me and my family,” said McEntire. “It’s part of my history, my heritage and my future, and I’m so excited to get to share the stage with Vince again. Just like Roy Acuff, Minnie Pearl, Brother Oswald, Porter Wagoner and Loretta Lynn, Vince is an Opry legend. I’m proud to be an Opry member and I’ll always be proud to stand on the stage with Vince. Things may be a little different right now, but one thing stays the same – the Opry continues to bring great Country music into the homes of the American people.”

As the Grand Ole Opry approaches its 95th year in the midst of a global pandemic, Opry members and special guest artists have kept the music playing from the unbroken circle and is reaching some of its largest audiences to date. The Opry has been reaching millions of fans and making new ones each week as it has logged viewers from over 100 countries worldwide who have been tuning in just since the live audience shows were paused in mid-March.

Though Opry shows with a live Opry House audience are paused, the show will be broadcast live on Circle and Gray TV stations, DISH Studio Channel 102, Sling TV and other TV affiliates. Opry Live on Circle will be hosted by Bobby Bones. The livestream on Circle All Access and YouTube channel will be guest hosted by Natalie Stovall, a member of the country trio Runaway June and host of Circle’s Southern Weekend. Opry announcer Mike Terry will be heard on 650 AM WSM and SiriusXM.

This Saturday, July 11, Jimmie Allen, Opry members the Gatlin Brothers, and Margo Price will step onto the Grand Ole Opry stage at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT. The show will be broadcast live on Circle and Gray TV stations, DISH Studio Channel 102, Sling TV, and other TV affiliates in addition to a companion live stream on Circle All Access Facebook and YouTube channels.