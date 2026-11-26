Nashville Pick: Ahmari Lia’s “Last Christmas

Nashville – The Week’s Nashville Pick is from Ahmari Lia. Christmas has a way of bringing memories back to the surface. Along with the celebrations come reminders of people, places, and relationships that once made the season feel different. That emotional territory is at the heart of Ahmari Lia’s original song “Last Christmas,” our Nashville Pick for listeners whose holiday soundtrack has room for a little heartbreak.

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The independent artist from Tampa, Florida, describes her musical direction as New Age Country Pop, with the soul of country. Her definition begins with heartfelt storytelling, raw emotion, life’s hardships, profound love, and meaningful lyrics. She sees the style as progressive country-pop, bringing contemporary sounds, vivid visuals, and influences from different genres into an approach grounded in human connection.

Across her broader musical work, Ahmari Lia describes a blend of contemporary production, slow and soulful rap, and delicate falsetto vocals. Those elements form part of an artistic vision that gives her room to explore different ways of telling a story. The country connection, in her own description, comes from the emotional experiences behind the writing: the relationships that shape us, the difficulties we carry, and the memories that remain.

“Thinking about Christmases ago is always the hardest, especially if it ended with heartbreak,” she writes in the description accompanying the official “Last Christmas” visualizer. It is a direct introduction to the song’s premise. A season associated with togetherness can also sharpen the feeling of someone’s absence. Familiar traditions return each year, even as the people and circumstances around them change.

“Last Christmas” appears on Xox Wishes, her three-song holiday collection first released in 2020. The release also includes “Christmas Is Here” and “All I Ever Wanted (This Christmas),” giving listeners a concise introduction to her seasonal material. Within that collection, “Last Christmas” makes space for the complicated emotions that can accompany a time of year so often presented as purely joyful.

The official visualizer credits Ahmari Lia Liyoon as the song’s writer and producer. That creative involvement reflects a much larger body of work. According to the biography she shared, her musical journey began at age 11, and she has written more than 200 original compositions spanning multiple styles and influences. Her background also includes more than 10 original music videos, making visual storytelling another part of her creative practice.

Her recording of “Holiday Road” earned a placement in the second season of Netflix’s Insatiable, a career milestone also documented by music distributor CD Baby. Her supplied biography lists earlier achievements including RadioAirplay’s Independent Artist Summer Winner recognition in 2014 and national in-store music video exposure through Journeys Kidz that same year. Together, those experiences provide context for an artist who has been developing her work and finding audiences over many years.

Away from music, Ahmari Lia is a college graduate with a pre-medical academic background. Her current chapter brings the focus back to the artistic identity she is continuing to define: New Age Country Pop shaped by emotional storytelling, contemporary expression, and a personal connection to the soul of country music.

For this Nashville Pick, “Last Christmas” offers a seasonal introduction to that perspective. Its starting point is familiar—remembering someone during the holidays—and its place in her catalog introduces listeners to a songwriter building her own path.

There is so much talent that resides in Nashville along with many artists that visit Music City just trying to be heard, seen and hopefully discovered. If you would like your song or video to be considered for our Nashville Picks, submit it using our Nashville Picks form:

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