Meet GLAVAN: The Artist Behind “The Crime”

NASHVILLE – This week’s Nashville Pick is GLAVAN who brings his work as a singer, songwriter and producer into focus with “The Crime,” accompanied by an official music video released November 12, 2026. The artist behind the name is Andrei Glavan, a musician from the Republic of Moldova now working in Bucharest, Romania. Writing in both English and Romanian, he has developed a career that encompasses original songs, live performances and production work for other artists.

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“The Crime” offers a direct introduction to that hands-on approach. The official music video credits GLAVAN with the song and production, with mixing and mastering handled by Artur Corcodel of Cassa Records. His involvement also extends to the visual presentation: alongside his on-screen role, Glavan receives credits for cinematography and color grading. It is a release that brings several parts of his creative practice together, from writing and recording to shaping the finished film.

Daniela Donici directed, wrote and edited the video, which credits Glavan as “the adult” and Eduard Dragomir as “the kid.” Gheorghe Gusan served as camera assistant, while the production acknowledges support from Mocănița Railway Station and accommodation provided by Casa lu’ Ion. That adult-and-child casting gives the video a distinct narrative framework, adding another point of interest for viewers discovering the artist through this release.

Glavan’s musical ambitions have been developing for more than a decade. In a 2014 interview with Moldovan publication #diez, he discussed his formal music education and a university path that included mathematics and computer science before he turned to law. He also spoke about performing on Moldova are Talent and his admiration for the singing and stage presence of Bruno Mars and Maroon 5’s lead vocalist. Throughout the conversation, his priority was establishing an individual artistic identity and becoming known for the quality of his music.

His subsequent work has given him room to explore that identity across several styles. Promotional material for a July 2026 Bucharest performance describes his music as a blend of alternative pop, neo-soul and modern indie folk. His professional production profile also emphasizes cinematic composition, recording, mixing and sound design, with credits including Cergă and Delta Pe Obraz. Those activities provide useful context for an artist whose responsibilities regularly extend beyond the microphone.

Listeners looking deeper into his songwriting can explore The Universe, the seven-track project he identifies on Bandcamp as his first EP. Its titles connect individual songs with ideas including the present, God, motherhood, youth, love, birth and acceptance. The published lyrics explore family relationships, identity, vulnerability and forgiveness, establishing a wider context for his interest in personal storytelling. Earlier singles include “I Need a Woman,” “Rehab for Lovers” and “Liquid,” while “Running in Circles” followed in 2026.

“The Crime” and its accompanying film are available through GLAVAN’s official YouTube channel. For listeners encountering him for the first time, the release provides a starting point for discovering both his songwriting and the creative work he contributes behind the scenes.

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