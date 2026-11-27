Ian Noe Appears In Zach Bryan’s Belting Bronco Series

Ian Noe is giving Nashville music fans another reason to make a stop at Grimey’s. Fresh from an appearance on Zach Bryan’s Belting Bronco series, the Kentucky singer-songwriter will perform at the record store on Friday, December 4, at 5 p.m. The appearance comes as his third studio album, Canyon Falls Trailer Band, out now via Thirty Tigers, has reached the Top 10 on the Americana Radio Chart.

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Noe’s Belting Bronco session places him in a lineup that has included John Fogerty, Jason Isbell and Charles Wesley Godwin, along with Bryan himself. Performing from the back of Bryan’s Bronco, Noe revisited “Ballad of a Retired Man” and “Letter to Madeline,” while also sharing “Jukebox Blues” and “Bible County” from the new record. The appearance offers an introduction to a songwriter whose work draws deeply from the people and places of Eastern Kentucky.

With Canyon Falls Trailer Band, Noe gives that storytelling an ambitious setting. The 16-song double album follows a fictional Appalachian group arriving in Nashville for a showcase that could land them a recording contract. Their set moves through folk-rock, country-rock, honky tonk and hard country as they try to capture the attention of the music business. Whether the deal ever happens remains unanswered. The band disappears from public view, leaving behind the legend of a single performance and the songs that tell its story.

The musicians bringing that imagined world to life are very real. Noe recorded the album with longtime collaborator Andrija Tokić at Nashville’s The Bomb Shelter, assembling a cast that includes Country Music Hall of Fame member Charlie McCoy on harmonica, Billy Contreras on fiddle and Russ Pahl on pedal steel. Most of the performances were captured live during an intensive week of recording, followed by additional overdubs and mixing over the ensuing months. That process gave the project room to grow while keeping the spontaneity of musicians playing together at its foundation.

For Noe, the album also brings a larger body of work into focus. He views Canyon Falls Trailer Band, his 2019 debut Between the Country and 2022’s River Fools & Mountain Saints as a connected trilogy rooted in his upbringing in Lee County, Kentucky. “The first two records were like siblings, the brother and sister,” Noe says. “This record is their parents, the source from which the other two were born. Once it was finished, I realized it brought together everything I’d been writing about over the last seven or eight years.”

The geography behind those songs remains central to his imagination. “The area of Canyon Falls is hugely influential,” Noe adds. “I grew up near there, made really good friends there, and learned how to play music there.” The album’s cover, photographed in Canyon Falls, carries that sense of connection into its imagery, depicting a rural country-rock ensemble with Noe serving as its conductor. It is a fitting introduction to a project concerned with musical community, shared history and the ambitions that lead musicians beyond their hometowns.

Born and raised in Beattyville, Kentucky, Noe established his perspective on the Dave Cobb-produced Between the Country, writing about life, love, poverty and addiction through songs informed by country, bluegrass and folk-rock. River Fools & Mountain Saints expanded that world, further developing his character-driven approach. Along the way, he has toured with John Prine and performed alongside Son Volt, Jamestown Revival and Blackberry Smoke—experience that places his own work within a broad tradition of American songwriting.

Canyon Falls Trailer Band gives those interests their widest canvas yet. Its fictional musicians carry the hopes, relationships and regional ties that have long shaped Noe’s writing, with Nashville serving as the place where their ambitions converge. For local listeners, his December 4 appearance at Grimey’s offers an opportunity to spend time with the songwriter behind that world as this latest chapter continues to unfold.

WEBSITE: www.IanNoe.com

TRACKLIST

1.) Canyon Falls Trailer Band

2.) The Heidelberg Fisherman’s Ball

3.) Tobacco Moon

4.) She’s Familiar (In the Strangest Ways)

5.) Kentucky Hurricane

6.) What I’d Give

7.) Redneck Mess

8.) Antarctica

9.) Another Night Like That

10.) Bible County

11.) Leeann

12.) Return of the Interstellar Angels

13.) Whiskey to Work

14.) Jukebox Blues (For Blaze Foley)

15.) Dixie Speed

16.) Kickin’ It in Nashville