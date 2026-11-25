Nashville’s Best New Year’s Eve Rooftop Parties for 2027

Thursday, December 31, 2026, welcoming Friday, January 1, 2027. All times below are Nashville local time (America/Chicago, CST). Event details checked November 28, 2026; prices and availability can change.

A good rooftop plan starts with a simple question: do you want a seated dinner, a dance floor or a live-band party? These seven announced celebrations offer different answers. “Best” here is a guide to choosing the right fit, not a claim that one ticket includes everything. Addresses below are in Nashville, Tennessee.

L.A. Jackson: a DJ-led night in The Gulch

401 11th Avenue South, Thompson Nashville. 9 p.m.–1 a.m.; 21+. Diamonds Are Forever features DJ MADDS, disco dancers and an aerial performance, with food and an open bar. The venue’s booking listing advertises $150 presale, $250 early-bird and $350 general admission tiers, plus $5,000 tables for up to ten; these are listed tiers, not a guarantee that the lowest tier remains available. Official event details · Event booking.

Harriet’s: a skyline cocktail party

710 Demonbreun Street, 1 Hotel Nashville. Doors 9 p.m.; ends 1 a.m. The hotel’s announcement describes standing-room general admission, passed hors d’oeuvres and an open bar until midnight, followed by a cash bar. This suits a mingling evening more than a seated dinner. The official page links to ticketing; a current price and event-specific age rule were not confirmed in the accessible hotel announcement, so check both before purchase. Official event page and ticket link.

Skydeck: live music above Assembly Food Hall

5055 Broadway Place. 21+; ticket required. Nashville Time Machine NYE 2027 features Chris Ferrara & The Common Good, DJs and a midnight toast. The venue lists 6 p.m. doors and 7 p.m. showtime; one ticket-page heading instead says 6 p.m. showtime. Confirm your arrival instructions with the venue. Reserved seating and upgrades are separate choices. Official event details · Event tickets.

JBJ’s Nashville

405 Broadway 21+; ticket required. JBJ’s has two rooftop views, with both of them holding the title of the highest rooftop bar on Broadway. That’s not a small thing in a city where rooftop real estate is serious business. You get sweeping views of downtown Nashville, a full bar, and live DJ sets pumping through the speakers while the skyline does its thing in the background.

It’s the kind of spot that works for everyone. A rooftop bar for young people who want to dance and post content, a rooftop bar for tourists who want the full Nashville experience, and honestly, a rooftop bar for anyone who just wants to be somewhere that feels alive. Nashville after dark hits harder from up there, and JBJ’s makes sure you never have a dull moment. Official event details · Event tickets.

Top Note: begin with dinner

505 3rd Avenue North, seventh floor. Dinner starts 6 p.m.; 21+. The Disco Fever dinner experience lists $150 per person early-bird pricing through December 14, plus taxes and 20% gratuity. Its four-course meal comes with two drink vouchers, live music from 6–9 p.m., later DJ entertainment and a midnight toast. The booking slot is 5:45 p.m.; guests are asked to arrive 10–15 minutes before dinner. Official NYE announcement · Select the December 31 NYE dinner experience.

The Rux: an acoustic rooftop evening in Midtown

1612 Church Street, Cambria Nashville Midtown. 8 p.m.–1 a.m. The ninth-floor venue announces acoustic entertainment, rooftop games and a midnight toast. Its page links directly to a New Year’s Eve booking experience. Price and an event-specific age requirement were not verified, so confirm them before reserving. Official event details · Event booking.

Casa Rosa: Broadway with a rooftop option

308 Broadway. 7 p.m.–2 a.m.; 21+ with valid ID. The venue’s party has a 1970s rock-and-roll theme. The linked full-venue rooftop presale ticket was listed at $36.52 including taxes and fees when checked. It includes the dining, cantina and rooftop areas; ordinary admission does not permit re-entry. Ticketed entry is guaranteed only until 10 p.m. Named performers remain unannounced. Official announcement · Exact event tickets.

Posty’s: a full-venue Broadway party

305 Broadway. 7 p.m.–2 a.m.; 21+ with valid ID. The full-venue ticket includes rooftop access and live entertainment. The displayed R2 admission tier was $149.38 including taxes and fees; earlier tiers were sold out in the checked listing. Ordinary admission excludes re-entry, and guaranteed ticketed entry ends at 10 p.m. Official announcement · Exact event tickets.

Before paying, check the final price, refund terms, seating and arrival deadline. A ticket to a celebrity-branded venue does not establish that its namesake artist will perform or attend.

Featured image: original AI-generated editorial illustration for Nashville.com, not a photograph of an actual celebration or venue view.

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